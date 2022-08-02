Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Trend 2028 | Increasing Use In Agricultural Industry Boost Growth - Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Rising Demand For Vegetables, Fruits, And Other High-Value Crops Are Some Of The Key Factors Expected To Drive Market Revenue Growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Water-soluble Fertilizer market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.
Compound specialized fertilizers that can be entirely dissolved in water and easily applied to or leached out of the soil are known as water-soluble fertilizers. These fertilizers can enhance utilization rate as the combination of water and fertilizer saves both, as well as labor. They provide a large number of advantages over traditional fertilizers, such as increased crop production and soil nutrient availability. Farmers are set to utilize fertilizers more effectively as a result of technological improvements in the mode of application. Research and development activities are currently being undertaken in the fields of fertigation & foliar methods, since these approaches can maintain appropriate fertilizer flow and reduce the danger of excessive use in certain regions.
The water-soluble fertilizer market size was significantly large in 2020, and is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Increased use of advanced agricultural methods and rising demand for vegetables, fruits, and other high-value crops with surging nutritional quality are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1810
Leading Players-
SQM
ICL
Haifa Chemicals Limited
COMPO Qatar Fertilizer Company
EuroChem
Coromandel International Limited
Yara International
Nutrien Ltd.
EXPERT
and The Mosaic Company.
Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth
Over the projected timeframe, the global water-soluble fertilizer industry is predicted to expand due to lack of arable land. This is mainly happening because of rapidly rising population and industrial expansion. Another factor projected to boost market expansion during the projected timeline is the use of advanced agricultural practices. Besides, the global water-soluble fertilizer market is predicted to grow over the forecast timeline, owing to the high crop yield and ease of application. These are often achieved with the usage of water-soluble fertilizers. At the same time, with increasing water scarcity across the globe, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, water-soluble fertilizer industry participants are likely to gain substantial prospects. Coupled with this, advancements in irrigation systems and spray application equipment would also contribute to growth. Thus, growing need to improve agriculture in water-stressed areas and rising demand for fertigation would boost the water-soluble fertilizer market share.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-soluble-fertilizers-market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Nitrogenous
Phosphatic
Potassic
Micronutrients
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Fertigation
Foliar
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Field
Horticultural
Turf & Ornamentals
Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:
What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the global Water-soluble Fertilizer market revenue growth?
Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Water-soluble Fertilizer market over the forecast years?
Which are the leading players in the global Water-soluble Fertilizer market?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1810
Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn