Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Proudly Announces the Addition of Staff Veterinarian

WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, one of the largest Service Dog non-profits in the nation, proudly announces the addition of a staff veterinarian to our growing team.

Dr. Charlotte Rogers earned her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida College CVM in 2009. Since graduation she has spent the last 13 years’ expanding her experience from general small animal practice to large animal production medicine, advanced large animal reproduction techniques and non-profit farm animal sanctuary care.

She previously formed a teaching establishment that provides education and training for Veterinary Technicians and Veterinary students seeking experience with non-profit farm animal work. Additionally, working with the University of Florida as a Courtesy Associate Professor in their “Practice Based Clerkship” rotation. Her special career interests involve canine behavior, ruminant reproduction, and farm animal medicine/surgery in addition to teaching/training the future of the veterinary profession.

Dr. Rogers is married to a veteran who served with the 1st Ranger Battalion and is currently a Lieutenant with Gainesville Fire Department.

In Dr., Rogers new role, she will provide outstanding care for our Service Dogs in-training, and work with recipients to address any concerns once the dog is paired. An integral part of the Guardian Angels program is that we maintain a relationship with our recipients throughout the life of their pairing and are always available to help in any way possible, whether they have a medical question regarding their dog, need assistance with refresher training, or have any type of issue that we can assist with.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Rogers to the Guardian Angels’ family.

About

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 headquartered in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states and trained the #1 Service Dog in the US and the top American Dog Hero. With your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.

https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

