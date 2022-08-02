Oleochemicals Market Research Report | Application, Demands, Types , Value Chain and Key Trends 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Recyclability is a significant factor driving global oleochemicals market revenue growth

Oleochemicals Market Size – USD 28.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Key market players’ increasing R&D activities and launch of new and innovative products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Oleochemicals market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising government regulations regarding use of environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals are becoming more popular as sustainable alternatives as environmental rules tighten and non-renewable resources deplete.

The market research report on the Global Oleochemicals Market Analysis has been meticulously crafted after carefully examining and studying various factors that affect the development of the aforementioned market, such as the political, social, technological, and environmental conditions of the aforementioned regions.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Wilmar International Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Godrej Industries Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arizona Chemical, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Some Key Highlights

On 18 September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the release of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERY E bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in the formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, coating applications, plastic additives, pigment binding, and dispersing co-agents.

The fatty acid segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of microbial fatty acid biosynthesis. Sustainable and inexpensive techniques for creating renewable chemicals and fuels are needed to serve the expanding population and economy while cutting carbon emissions. Oleochemicals are petrochemical substitutes that are often manufactured from limited resources such as animal and plant fats. There is a lot of interest in microbial fatty acid biosynthesis since it offers a way to make renewable oleochemicals. According to several studies, Escherichia coli has been genetically modified to create a range of oleochemicals including alkanes that can be used right away as biofuels. On the other hand, yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae is more suited for industrial scale production due to its robustness, tolerance to challenging fermentation conditions, and widespread use in synthesis of bioethanol.



Emergen Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments.

Major Regions Covered in the Oleochemicals Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years.

The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030