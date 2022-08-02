Asphalt Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2022-2027
Asphalt, or bitumen, is a sticky, black-colored, semi-solid binding form of fuel that is manufactured with a blend of slags, gravel, and crushed rocks. The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the asphalt industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on asphalt market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.
Informed covered in the report:
Historical market data from 2016-2021
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market
Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you via email within 24 to 48 hours.”
Asphalt, or bitumen, is a sticky, black-colored, semi-solid binding form of fuel that is manufactured with a blend of slags, gravel, and crushed rocks. It is extensively utilized for constructing airport runways, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, tracks, ports, parking areas and railways. It is also used by farmers to line the bottom retention ponds to raise livestock and fish. Asphalt is currently available in different variants, such as mastic, hot, cut-back, cold, and warm mix.
Asphalt Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of reclaimed asphalt pavements (RAP) in commercial and residential driveways, schools, playgrounds, blacktops and parking lots is one of the primary factors driving the global asphalt market. Additionally, the rising demand for various low-slope roofing commodities, such as mopping asphalt, modified bitumen membranes, and roll roofing, in the industrial sector is further propelling the market growth. Other than this, the escalating requirement of industrial modernization is further creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Aggregate Industries Ltd.
Anglo American Plc
Atlas Roofing Corporation
BP Plc
Cemex
Chevron Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Imperial Oil Limited
Owens Corning
Petroleos de Venezuela S.A
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Shell International
Total SA
United Refining Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Asphalt Paving Mixtures and Blocks
Prepared Asphalt and Tar Roofing and Siding Products
Roofing Asphalts and Pitches, Coatings and Cement
Breakup by Asphalt Type:
Hot Mix Asphalt
Warm Mix Asphalt
Cold Mix Asphalt
Breakup by Application:
Roadways
Waterproofing
Recreation
Others
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Non-Residential
Residential
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
