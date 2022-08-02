Vinyl Ester Market Newest Sales Number Signs Additional Opportunities Gaining | Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Vinyl Ester Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for bio-based vinyl ester resins due to their reduced styrene emissions

Significant investments in production of high-performance industrial coating that reduces equipment downtime and elongates their lifespan is a key factor driving vinyl ester market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vinyl ester market size was USD 1,023.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding benefits of utilizing vinyl esters over polyester resins in end-use industries is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Vinyl ester and polyester resins differ significantly depending on chemical compositions and these differences reflect themselves in their physical properties, therefore, industry professionals significantly invest in gathering ideas of what performance is required from the build. Selection between these resins plays a key role in determining strength, durability, and product life and also affects overall cost associated with manufacturing of end products. Also, understanding these key differences enables users to compile the list of critical material performance factors required from finished product and inform the selection.

The latest report titled ‘Global Vinyl Ester Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Vinyl Ester industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Vinyl Ester market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Vinyl Ester market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The bisphenol A segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Widespread applications in industrial coatings, electrical insulating materials, and others is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, this type of resin is used in applications including public health and food safety. Increasing preference is primarily attributed to their excellent material properties such as durable and long-lasting.

The pipes & tanks segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for consumer products has led manufacturers to significantly invest in expanding their industrial capabilities, which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Also, they are procuring raw materials, equipment, and others, which necessitates construction of new manufacturing units and expansion of existing plants, thereby driving segment’s revenue growth. Vinyl ester is increasingly used in manufacturing of pipes and tanks in industrial facilities due to its excellent material properties. In addition, vinyl ester provides excellent resistance to alkalis, acids, and a broad range of chemicals.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in reinforcement of buildings as well as construction of railways, bridges, and others is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. Vinyl ester is a widely preferred material used in the construction industry. Increasing demand can be primarily attributed to its waterproof and high-impact resistance properties. In addition, this type of resin is preferred due to its superior cross bonding capabilities compared to polyesters.

On 3 September 2021, Arkema, which is a global leader in specialty materials headquartered in Colombes, France announced to acquire Ashland’s performance adhesive business to meet the ever-increasing demand for innovative and sustainable materials across end-use industries. This business covers a wide range of products available for highly competitive markets such as automotive, construction, and packaging, among others. Ashland’s portfolio also significantly increases profitability as well as existing capabilities of Arkema and enables them to focus on customer-centricity and sustainable innovation.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Vinyl Ester market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Vinyl Ester industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Vinyl Ester market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

DIC Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, Reichhold LLC, Swancor, Showa Denko K.K., Polynt S.p.A., AOC, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Allnex GMBH, Hexion, Nivitex Fiberglass and Resins, and Mechemco.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vinyl ester market based on type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bisphenol A

Novolac

Brominated Fire Resistant

Elastomer Modified

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Wind Energy

FGD & Precipitators

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Vinyl Ester market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Vinyl Ester market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Vinyl Ester market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

