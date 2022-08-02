Boron Nitride Nanotubes Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR 9.3% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

USA Dominates the Leading Sector Of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market During The Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.

This report on BNNT Market consists of an elaborate and meticulous study that covers all the segments of this industry. For the study, the historical years considered are 2017 and 2018, the base year is 2019, and ss2020-2027 is taken as the forecast period. This report gives readers an extensive idea about the share, size, trends, and growth of the industry in the current and following years. The research provides forecast trends deduced by evaluating the historical data studied in the report. The BNNT Market was valued at USD 4.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.83 Million by 2027, delivering at a CAGR at 9.3% through the forecast period.

The origin of the BNNT market is in the U.S., which is also considered its leading sector. The growth rate at which the production of this material escalated is significantly higher than that of its substitutes. BNNT acts as a substitute for carbon fiber. The production and supply of the BNNT have boomed in a matter of years. However, cost is a key factor and affects the overall demand. The present price is somewhere around USD 1150 in the market. The uses of these nanotubes are numerous, and due to the advancement of technology and a new type of vehicles being launched, there is a potential growth that the Boron Nitride Nanotubes can achieve. They could be the replacement for the carbon fiber used in the bodywork of cars, bikes, and aircraft.

Leading Players-

Tekna

BNNT LLC

BN Nano

Nan Integris

Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth

As boron nanotubes are stronger than carbon nanotubes, they should be the preferred option, however, this is not the case. Being significantly costlier, the BNNT market has an extremely elastic market and, therefore, at present, is unable to expand its presence in the global space. The solution to this could be investing in research and development of technologies that will enable a more efficient production process to minimize costs and reduce wastage. Advancements in smart manufacturing could also help reduce the cost of the product of these tubes, which could help reduce the market price. It does not need to match the pricing of carbon tubes, but pricing, which suits its capabilities over carbon fiber, is expected. Once this is achieved, the consumers’ preferences could change, increasing the demand for Boron Nitride Nanotubes.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

70-90% purity

90-98% purity

≥98% purity

By Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Piezoelectric material

Biomedical and synthetic

Advance aerospace Materials

