Benzyl Alcohol Market Dynamics, Size, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Benzyl Alcohol Market Size – USD 57.20 Million in 2021, Benzyl Alcohol Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%

Rising demand for benzyl alcohol as an anti-parasite medication and popular preservative in injectable pharmaceutical drugs is a major factor driving benzyl alcohol market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size was USD 57.20 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for benzyl alcohol as an anti-parasite medication and popular preservative in injectable pharmaceutical drugs, growing use of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings, and growing consumer demand for benzyl alcohol as a preservative in skin creams in place of paraffin are primarily factors driving market growth of the benzyl alcohol market.

The latest industry intelligence report on the Benzyl Alcohol Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Benzyl Alcohol Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2030. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

The research report on the Global Benzyl Alcohol Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Benzyl Alcohol Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Benzyl Alcohol Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Benzyl Alcohol Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Benzyl Alcohol Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Benzyl Alcohol Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

The paints & coatings segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Benzyl alcohol functions as a solvent and is an ingredient in lacquers, paints, epoxy resin coatings, and inks. Benzyl alcohol is the active component of several paint strippers because it works well as a solvent for coatings including paint, shellac, and lacquer. In addition, benzyl alcohol is a powerful solvent that is free of dangerous air pollutants when coupled with a viscous material to assist it adhere to coatings. Paint strippers that don't include Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), such as methylene chloride paint strippers, are being replaced with benzyl alcohol and benzyl alcohol blends. In particular, it has been discovered that benzyl alcohol works well on standard aviation coatings (e.g., epoxy primer and polyurethane topcoat). These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The epoxy resins segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. In compositions comprising cured epoxy, benzyl alcohol is a typical nonreactive ingredient. Benzyl alcohol is a key element in many chemical compounds used in the construction industry. It is utilized in paint strippers, epoxy resin systems, and cleaning products having a stripping effect due to its lower volatility and relatively high boiling point of 205 °C.

Emergen Research has segmented the global benzyl alcohol market based on grade, application, end-use and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cleaning Agent

Synthetic Solvent

Epoxy Resins

Bacteriostatic Preservatives

Dielectric Solvent

Others

The global benzyl alcohol (Bn-OH) market is segmented into purity, grade, application, end user, and region. By purity, the market is divided into purity higher than 99.5%, purity in between 99-99.5%, and purity less than 99%. By grade, it is classified into industrial grade, food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and others. By application, it is categorized into dielectric solvent, bacteriostatic preservative, cleaning agent, epoxy resins, synthetic solvent, and others. By end user, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paint & coating, and others. By region,it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

