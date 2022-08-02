Isobutene Market size is expected to reach USD 39.60 Billion in 2030 At 4.6% CAGR Latest Analysis By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Isobutene Market Development of bio-based isobutene is a significant factor driving global isobutene market revenue growth

Isobutene Market Size – USD 26.19 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Increase in vehicle production units and sales in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market research report published by Emergen Research, dubbed as ‘Global Isobutene Market Forecast to 2030’, entails a profound analysis of the global Isobutene industry, highlighting the crucial data and information pertaining to the Isobutene market sales and revenue shares. The report endows the reader with a holistic coverage of the Isobutene industry, pinpointing the key factors influencing the global market growth in the forthcoming years. The technological developments taking place in the industry, coupled with the current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets, have also been included in this document.

The global isobutene market size is expected to reach USD 39.60 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primary driven by factors such as development of bio-based isobutene and high demand from end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace. For instance, on behalf of German-French business Global Bioenergies, Fraunhofer Center for Chemical-Biotechnological Processes CBP conducted research and developed a process for generation of fuels and fuel additives from biogenic isobutene, as a part of "BioFAA" project. Isobutene, one of the most important compounds in the petrochemical sector, is currently generated economically only from fossil resources, mostly petroleum. Global Bioenergies produces biogenic isobutene required for the project utilizing a self-developed method from renewable raw sources (e.g. cereals, sugar, agricultural or forestry waste). To do this, Global Bioenergies and Fraunhofer CBP collaborated to establish a demonstration plant for fermentative manufacture of bio-based isobutene from sugars on the Fraunhofer CBP site in Leuna.

Additionally, the Isobutene market research report comprehensively examines the key elements of the Isobutene market that influence its growth over the projected timeframe.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Isobutene market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ABI Chem Germany, Global Bioenergies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Syngip BV, LanzaTech, Songwon, and Honeywell International Inc

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Ethyl Tert-Butyl Ether (ETBE)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Antioxidants

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Geographical Analysis:

The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Isobutene market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market’s key geographical regions. The global Isobutene market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Isobutene market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Isobutene market segments

1.3 Target players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Key learning objectives

1.7 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Isobutene market size

2.2 Latest trends of the Isobutene market by region

2.3 Key corporate trends

Isobutene Market shares of the key players

3.1 Global Isobutene size by manufacturers

3.2 Global Isobutene market key players

3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players

3.4 New entrants in the Isobutene market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans

Isobutene Market by product segmentation

4.1 Global Isobutene Sales by Product

4.2 Global Isobutene by Product Revenue

