Isobutene Market size is expected to reach USD 39.60 Billion in 2030 At 4.6% CAGR Latest Analysis By Emergen Research
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market research report published by Emergen Research, dubbed as ‘Global Isobutene Market Forecast to 2030’, entails a profound analysis of the global Isobutene industry, highlighting the crucial data and information pertaining to the Isobutene market sales and revenue shares. The report endows the reader with a holistic coverage of the Isobutene industry, pinpointing the key factors influencing the global market growth in the forthcoming years. The technological developments taking place in the industry, coupled with the current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets, have also been included in this document.
The global isobutene market size is expected to reach USD 39.60 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primary driven by factors such as development of bio-based isobutene and high demand from end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace. For instance, on behalf of German-French business Global Bioenergies, Fraunhofer Center for Chemical-Biotechnological Processes CBP conducted research and developed a process for generation of fuels and fuel additives from biogenic isobutene, as a part of "BioFAA" project. Isobutene, one of the most important compounds in the petrochemical sector, is currently generated economically only from fossil resources, mostly petroleum. Global Bioenergies produces biogenic isobutene required for the project utilizing a self-developed method from renewable raw sources (e.g. cereals, sugar, agricultural or forestry waste). To do this, Global Bioenergies and Fraunhofer CBP collaborated to establish a demonstration plant for fermentative manufacture of bio-based isobutene from sugars on the Fraunhofer CBP site in Leuna.
Additionally, the Isobutene market research report comprehensively examines the key elements of the Isobutene market that influence its growth over the projected timeframe. The report’s authors leveraged a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new market entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Isobutene market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ABI Chem Germany, Global Bioenergies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Syngip BV, LanzaTech, Songwon, and Honeywell International Inc
The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)
Ethyl Tert-Butyl Ether (ETBE)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Automotive
Aerospace
Antioxidants
Pharmaceuticals
Other Applications
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Geographical Analysis:
The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Isobutene market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market’s key geographical regions. The global Isobutene market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Isobutene market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Isobutene market segments
1.3 Target players
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Key learning objectives
1.7 Report timeline
Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Isobutene market size
2.2 Latest trends of the Isobutene market by region
2.3 Key corporate trends
Isobutene Market shares of the key players
3.1 Global Isobutene size by manufacturers
3.2 Global Isobutene market key players
3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players
3.4 New entrants in the Isobutene market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans
Isobutene Market by product segmentation
4.1 Global Isobutene Sales by Product
4.2 Global Isobutene by Product Revenue
Read Full Press Release @
