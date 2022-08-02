India Soda Ash Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2022-2027

India Soda Ash Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India soda ash market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The India soda ash market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.82% during 2022-2027. Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is a white, anhydrous, powdered organic compound produced from refining naturally occurring trona ore. It is widely used in laundry detergents, soaps, chemicals, dishwashing detergents, sanitizing sprays, bleach and stain removers. Soda ash is also utilized for controlling the pH levels of the water, neutralizing acidity and minimizing corrosion. It is a rich source of sodium ions and is widely utilized for the manufacturing of various carbonated beverages, food preservatives and personal care products.

India Soda Ash Market Trends:

The India soda ash market is primarily being driven by the rising product demand for the manufacturing of soaps and detergents for effectively removing grease and tough stains from fabrics. Moreover, the utilization of advanced room and pillar mining techniques to extract soda ash with enhanced efficiency is providing a thrust to the market growth. These innovative technologies aid in continuous production and enhanced ventilation with minimal risks of surface subsidence. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in wastewater treatment plants, along with the widespread adoption of soda ash in the manufacturing of soda-lime silica glass, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India soda ash market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Glass

Soaps and Detergents

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

