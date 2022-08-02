Propane Market to Distinguish Steadfast Growth Through 2022 – 2030 | Air Liquide S.A, BP PLC, Total Energies SE, Gazprom

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for clean-burning fuels due to increasing environmental concerns is a key factor driving propane market revenue growth.

Market Size – USD 81.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from several end-use industries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The propane market size reached USD 81.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for clean-burning fuels due to increasing environmental concerns is a key factor driving growth of the market. Increasing demand from several end-use industries is expected to aid the revenue growth of the global market further. When combined with solar and wind power, propane can lower emissions while ensuring reliability, especially in inclement weather. Along with renewables and other clean energy sources, low-emission propane is a critical component of addressing the issue of building a more ecologically friendly future. Propane is a crucial component of a varied mix that enables cleaner fuels to be used in industries ranging from landscaping to home construction, ow9ng to its high dependability and versatility. Furthermore, with significant advancements in the recent past, propane will meet demands of future generations with even more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The liquid segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth rate. Propane, is a common fuel used for heating, cooking, boiling water, and powering vehicles. In addition, propane can be used to make refrigerants, aerosol propellants, and feedstock for petrochemicals. Propane gas can be compressed into a liquid using low pressures.

The HD-5 propane segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. The HD5 grade of propane also referred to as "consumer grade" propane, is the one that is marketed and distributed the most widely. HD5 is the highest grade of propane that American customers can buy, and propane companies often sell HD5 to their customers.

The residential segment is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate. The propane grade that is sold and delivered the most is HD5. The best quality of propane available to American consumers is HD5, and propane businesses frequently sell HD5 to their clients.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably robust growth rate. China is the top consumer of propane, with an estimated 20% market share. The primary factor driving the nation's increased propane imports is surge in demand from factories that use propane dehydrogenation, or PDH.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Shell PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Air Liquide S.A, BP PLC, Total Energies SE, Conoco Philips Company, and Chevron Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the propane market on the basis of form, grade, end-use and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Gas

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

HD-5 Propane

HD-10 Propane

Commercial Propane

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Residential

Transportation

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

The report analyzes the spread of the Propane market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

