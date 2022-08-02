Low Power Wide Area Network Market 2022 – 2028 : Rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings
Market Size – USD 1.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 52.91%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Low power wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 1.99 Billion in 2020 to USD 59.42 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 52.91% during the forecast period. Increasing usage long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M, lesser power consumption, lesser technology cost, increasing demand for connectivity in various industries, rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings, and emergence of smart and intelligent devices are some of the driving factors of the market.
The issues faced by enterprises data security concerns, no governance of low power wide area network (LPWAN) services, increasing data traffic due to increasing internet usage and no LPWAN standards. These may be the major restraining factor for the low power wide area network market.
Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Low power wide area network market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.
Top Profiled in the Low Power Wide Area Network Market Report:
• LORIOT (Switzerland)
• Semtech Corporation (California)
• NWave Technologies (London)
• Ingenu (San Diego)
• Link Labs (Maryland)
• Weightless SIG
• Senet, Inc. (Portsmouth)
Market Segmentation:
• Technology Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
o Managed Services
o Professional Services
• Network Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
o Public Sector
o Private Sector
• End user application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
o Smart waste management
o Smart buildings
o Smart Gas and Water Metering
o Smart Streetlights
o Smart Parking
o Livestock Monitoring
o Others
• Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)
o Agriculture
o Smart Logistic and Transportation
o Healthcare
o Industrial Manufacturing
o Oil and Gas
o Consumer Electronics
o Others
Key Takeaways of the Low Power Wide Area Network Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Low Power Wide Area Network industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Low Power Wide Area Network Market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Low Power Wide Area Network Market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
