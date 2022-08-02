Lubricants Market Emerging Trends, CAGR Status, Share Analysis and Forecast to 2030 Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for cars and other automobiles is a key factor driving lubricants market revenue growth

Lubricants Market Size – USD 129.81 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.57%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in lubricants systems and use of lubricants to estimate efficacy of vaccines” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lubricants market size reached USD 129.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lubricants are solid, semi-solid, or liquid substances used for reducing friction among motional surfaces coming in contact. It is extensively used in the automotive and aerospace industries, where lubricants are used in engines, gears, brakes, clutches, motors, and others moving components. Rising demand for high-performance engines in the automotive industry is a crucial factor driving revenue growth of the market.

The latest industry intelligence report on the Lubricants Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Lubricants Market for the forecast period, 2022 - 2030 . Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

To get a sample copy of the Global Lubricants Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1224

The lubricants market in Europe is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Rising production and demand for vehicles in countries in this region, as well as increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by major companies are some of the key factors driving revenue growth in this region. Report of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimated that Germany accounted for the largest vehicle market, accounting for around 25% of the combined market of the European Union and the U.K. Also, the European Union was among the leading exporters of lubricating oil additives, while Germany was ranked second in the import of the product in 2021, with trade values of USD 2.05 billion and USD 671 million, respectively.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Lubricants Market Valvoline Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, Shell plc, British Petroleum plc, Quaker Chemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and TotalEnergies SE

For statistical analysis study on Lubricants Market research report, Download Report Summary

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

The mineral oils segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The American Petroleum Institute (API) classifies base oil into five categories, among which the first three groups; Group I, Group II, and Group III are derived from mineral oils. The three groups have the same amount of saturates (>90%), however, the percentage of sulfur and viscosity index vary. Lubricants made with Group I base oils have an operating temperature range between 32°F to 150°F, whereas Group II and Group III base oil lubricants have higher ranges due to hydrocracking method of manufacture. Antioxidation properties of Group II base oils due to hydrocrack processing are expected to further increase their demand over the coming years.

The industrial lubrication segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Processing industries, especially the food and beverages industry, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, and other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industries that contain motional devices in their unit operations regularly use lubricants for improving performance of the devices, as well as to enhance operational life. Various lubricants, including oils, fluids, and greases are used in agitators, exhausts, ball bearings, and conveyor belt motors, which is increasing demand for lubricants in industries, therefore boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lubricants market on the basis of base oil, application, end-use, and region:

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Synthetic Oils

Mineral Oils

Bio-Based Oils

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Industrial Lubrication

Gear and Engine Oil

Brake Fluids

Greases

Turbines

Vacuum Pumps

Others

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lubricants-market

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1224

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Lubricants Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Lubricants Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Lubricants Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Lubricants Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:

retail cloud market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retail-cloud-market

reproductive genetics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/reproductive-genetics-market

logistics & supply chain industry

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-and-supply-chain-industry-market

soil testing equipment market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-testing-equipment-market

gaming console market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-console-market

video doorbell market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-doorbell-market

electrochemical glass market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrochemical-glass-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

