Market Street On-Ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be at a Stop Condition Beginning Monday, August 15.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be placed to a stop condition beginning on Monday, August 15, 2022, for

a duration of three weeks. This traffic condition is being implemented to access and perform substructure repairs on the overpass.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



