Toluene Market Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2022-2027

Toluene Market

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the toluene industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on toluene market size, reports, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Toluene or methylbenzene (C7H8) is a colorless, water-insoluble, aromatic hydrocarbon compound that exhibits beta-oxidants, hepaprotective, neurotransmitters and anesthetic properties. It can be produced from the fractional distillation of the crude oil and coke-oven operations in the form of by-products. Toluene aids in drying, dissolving, and thinning substances, on account of which it is extensively used as an intermediate in paints, thinners, nail polish, and lacquers.

Toluene Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of toluene across various industry verticals, such as construction, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and military and defense, on account of its diverse chemical properties is currently driving the toluene market growth. For instance, in the automotive sector, toluene is widely used as a fuel additive in motor vehicles due to its low sensitivity and high-octane ratings, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for aromatics in the petrochemical sector for manufacturing dyes, agrochemicals, fertilizers, and trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosives is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, significant improvements in value chain, adoption of proactive strategies by key players, and rapid expansion of production facilities to cater to the rising industrial demand are positively influencing the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SK Global

British Petroleum

Versalis

Compañia Española De Petroleos Sau

BASF

Covestro

BP PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Reformation Process

Pygas Process

Coke/Coal Process

Styrene Process

Breakup by Application

Gasoline

STDP/TPX

Solvents

Trans Alkylation (TA)

Hydrodealkylation

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

