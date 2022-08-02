Sun Protection Market + Net Income Growth | Trends and Company Shares 2030 | Know More with Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 12.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.1%, Market Trends – Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sun protection market size was USD 10.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for cosmetic products, especially among female population, and increasing adoption of sun protection products due to multi-functional features offered, and extensive research activities for developing new sun protection products, are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin-related conditions is expected to support revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

The Global Sun Protection Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Sun Protection Market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sun Protection Market along with crucial statistical data about the Market . The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030 .

The global Sun Protection Market Growing awareness of skin cancers and various other skin disorders and increasing popularity of sun protection products owing to multi-functional properties, such as tinted sunscreen, are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Key Sun Protection Market participants include Beiersdorf Global, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oréal, Clarins, Shiseido Company, Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, Unilever, and VLCC Wellness.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The adult sun cream segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for effective sun protection products for preventing sunburn and premature skin aging is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Requirement of re-application of product for effective sun protection preventing further cell damage is increasing usage of product, which is contributing to market growth.

The lotion/cream segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to provision of better sun protection. Moreover, lotion/cream products provide multi-functional properties such as moisturizers, which are also contributing to growth of this segment. Sunscreen cream is easily absorbed and requires less frequent application while providing effective protection.

The supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Availability and convenient location for consumers, which attracts a large number of footholds are driving revenue growth of this segment. Furthermore, supermarkets provide consumers with access to a variety of brands that cater to both men and women, which contributes to growth of the supermarket and hypermarket category. However, availability of qualified professionals to provide expert rapid assistance and advice to buyers is growing consumer preference.

The Sun Protection Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sun Protection Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global sun protection market based on product type, form, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Baby sun cream

Adult sun cream

After sun

Tanning

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sprays

Lotion/cream

Roll-on/stick

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Supermarket & hypermarket

Online

Pharmacy & drugstore

Specialty store

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

