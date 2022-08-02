Stearic Acid Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2028 | Top Players - BASF, AkzoNobel, Oleon

Reports And Data

The Global Stearic Acid Market Size Was Relatively Large In 2020 And Is Expected To Register Double-Digit Revenue CAGR Over The Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Stearic Acid Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Stearic Acid market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.

The global stearic acid market size was relatively large in 2020 and is expected to register double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing adoption in a wide range of application areas such as dietary supplements, candle manufacturing, metal processing, and pharmaceuticals. Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements to improve health and wellness is another factor boosting demand for stearic acid in various industries. Furthermore, expanding use of organic chemicals in personal care goods is expected to continue to support market growth going ahead. Stearic acid also has surfactant and cleaning properties, which aid in the removal of oil and dirt, making it a valuable raw material in the manufacture of soaps and detergents. Rising disposable income combined with improving standards of living and changing lifestyle are key factors expected to drive growth of the market.

Leading Players-

The U.S. Chemicals LLC.

BASF

AkzoNobel

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Godrej Industries

Oleon

Pacific Oleo Chemicals Sdn Bhd

Kao Chemicals

and Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLK).

Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth

Increasing application of stearic acid in personal care products such as shampoos, shaving creams, and soaps is expected to boost market growth to a significant extent. Stearic acid is a waxy rigid saturated fatty acid found in animal fats and vegetable oils. In the near future, benefits such as increased shelf life, flexibility, and stability as a foundation for cosmetics are factors expected to boost product demand. Additionally, it works well as a binder and thickener in personal care items. Demand for stearic acid for applications in cosmetics and detergent applications is expected to grow due to powerful cleaning and surfactant properties, which make it easier to remove oil and dirt from the skin. In the coming years, high demand for surfactant in personal care and soaps and detergents is expected to boost product penetration in various markets. Increasing application in various niche applications such as candle production, metal processing, and dietary supplements is expected to boost industry growth. Demand for sustainable and biodegradable products is expected to remain a key driving factor in the stearic acid market as petrochemical dependence declines. The global chemical industry has been witnessing impacts of volatile prices of petrochemical-derived products due to supply-demand imbalances, which has facilitated the transition to bio-based chemicals.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Animal-based Raw Materials

Vegetable-based Raw Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Soaps and Detergents

Personal Care

Textiles

Lubricants

Rubber Processing

Other Applications

