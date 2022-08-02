Fuel Management System Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Fuel Management System Market Size – USD 745.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in sensing technology

Increasing cost of fossil fuels due to geopolitical tensions and rapid adoption of strategies to improve vehicle’s fuel economy are driving global fuel management system revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fuel management system market size was USD 745.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing cost of fossil fuels due to geopolitical tensions and rapid adoption of strategies to improve vehicles’ fuel economy are factors driving revenue growth of the market.

The Global Fuel Management System Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Fuel Management System Market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fuel Management System Market along with crucial statistical data about the Market . The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030 .

A fuel management system combines analytical software and telematics-based tools to gather data on fuel consumption and improves fuel economy. Fleet management can receive alerts on fuel levels in trucks and on-site tanks from fuel monitoring and anti-siphoning equipment, as well as alarms regarding low fuel levels. In addition, hardware of fuel management system sends real-time vehicle data across telecommunication devices using telematics systems.

Key Fuel Management System Market participants include Gilbarco Inc., Dover Fueling Solutions (part of Dover Corporation), Franklin Fueling Systems, Piusi S.p.A., Triscan Group Limited, HID Global Corporation (part of ASSA ABLOY.), Multiforce Systems Corporation, Banlaw., Fluid Management Technology, and Samsara Inc.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The card-based segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing reliance on plastic cards with an RFID chip or magnetic strip for convenience. In addition, fuel cards connected with fuel management software automatically log fuel information for fleet manager to view in real-time or in predetermined reports.

The software segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. The software component gathers this real-time data from onboard sensors of cars, which subsequently offers meaningful data about fleet's fuel delivery, storage, and consumption.

The fuel storage monitoring segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Fuel bills and fuel level monitoring can be used by fleets to determine exact and location of fuel tank refilling. However, fuel volume measurement allows for identification of fuel siphoning by date, time, and quantity, which also aids in preventing future unauthorized efforts to drain fuel.

The Fuel Management System Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fuel Management System Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global fuel management system based on type, offering, application, industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

Card-Based

On-Site

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

Hardware

Automatic Tank Gauge Systems

Fuel Control Systems

Identification Devices

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

Fuel Storage Monitoring

Access Control & Fuel Dispensing

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

