Betaine Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2022-2027

Betaine is a chemical compound that is generally found in living organisms, including plants, microorganisms and animals. Also known as trimethylglycine (TMG) or betaine anhydrous, it ensures proper cellular reproduction, liver functioning and carnitine production in the body. Additionally, it also aids in reducing the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases among individuals while improving digestion and liver functioning. Apart from this, it is utilized as a surfactant and emollient for manufacturing several personal care products.

Betaine Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for dietary supplements among the masses. Since betaine is widely used as a key ingredient in the formulation of numerous health supplements, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the rising usage of betaine in the manufacturing of industrial products, such as detergents, paints and coatings, and plastics, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include the increasing health consciousness among individuals and significant growth in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

American Crystal Sugar Company (United Sugars Corp.)

Amino GmbH

Associated British Foods PLC

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

Merck KGaA, Nutreco (SHV Holdings)

Solvay

Stepan Company

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

Betaine Anhydrous

Betaine Monohydrate

Betaine HCl

Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

