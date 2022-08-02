Aerogel Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2022-2027

Aerogel Market

Aerogel, also known as frozen smoke, refers to a translucent and synthetic solid-state substance with extremely low density and excellent thermal insulation properties. It is commonly produced by replacing the liquid element of the gel with gas in a high-temperature environment. Aerogel is light in weight and has a high surface area. It is widely utilized in numerous industrial and commercial applications across the globe.

Aerogel Market Trends:

The expanding applications of this substance in various end-use industries are primarily driving the aerogel market. For instance, aerogel is extensively used in the construction sector, including as a superlight concrete and wall insulator, as well as in the aerospace sector, where it is a critical component in manufacturing fire suits, spacecraft, vehicles, etc., due to its superior thermal insulation properties. Apart from this, aerogel is also gaining popularity in the electronics and oil and gas industries across countries owing to its beneficial characteristics. Moreover, the rising levels of investments in research and development (R&D) activities are further augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the introduction of new and innovative product variants by manufacturers, such as polymer-based aerogels with enhanced strength and flexibility, to expand their consumer base and market share is expected to fuel the aerogel market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

JIOS Aerogel Corporation

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB

Enersens SAS

Active Aerogels

Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Intelligent Insulation

Surnano Aerogel Co. Ltd.

TAASI Corporation

Protective Polymers Ltd.

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies Limited

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Processing:

Virgin

Composites

Additives

Breakup by Type:

Silica

Polymer

Carbon

Others

Breakup by Form:

Blanket

Particle

Panel

Monolith

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Construction

Transportation

Electronics

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

