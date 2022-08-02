Medical Footwear Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding benefits of medical footwear & need to alleviate associated conditions are key factors driving medical footwear market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical footwear market size reached USD 9.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High investments in healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives by various major pharmaceutical companies and technological innovations for development of medical footwear are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Rising prevalence of foot-related disorders like bunions, increasing number of sports injuries to foot and ankle, and rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of foot care are some major factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Foot disorders require timely care in order to correct and avoid potential progression of other conditions caused, such as lower back pain, leg discomfort, and hip-related issues. Wearing custom orthotics and insoles helps in faster healing and restoration while providing stability to unstable joints, thereby improving overall health of ankle and joints in addition to preventing foot deformities. Such benefits from orthotics is driving steady demand for medical footwear across the healthcare sector, and in turn driving revenue growth of the market. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), around 19% of the US population has an average of 1.4 foot disorders each year, and 5% of the US population gets foot infections annually, including athlete's foot, various fungal diseases, and warts.

𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑪𝒂𝒏 𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑷𝑫𝑭 𝑪𝒐𝒑𝒚 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/1216

Emergen Research released the research report of Medical Footwear Market, a study that offers a meticulously studied overview of the factors and drivers of the global market. Medical Footwear Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Footwear. This study covers the upcoming participant’s strategies, inclusive of the competitive situation, sales, revenue, and 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒐𝒑 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆:

New Balance, Dr. Zen's, DJO, LLC, Gravity Defyer Corp., Dr.Foot, MEPHISTO USA Inc., DARCO International, Inc., Duna Orthopaedic Shoes, Watts Footwear, and Orthofeet.

The report offers a detailed research study of the Medical Footwear market. It also takes into account the competitive landscape, market competition, segmentation, leading regions, regional growth, market size, and other factors crucial for the market in the forecast period. The study gives data pertaining to manufacturing processes, cost analysis, pricing structure, and other studies imperative for understanding the Medical Footwear market.

𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩

Shoe segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Growing preference for comfortable and efficient shoes and footwear, especially among working populations formal attire, is a key factor driving revenue growth of the shoe segment.

Another key factor contributing to growth is provision of better foot support leading to improved cushioning, which allows for realignment of foot as well as prevention of painful conditions such as flat foot and plantar fasciitis. Shoes need to support normal blood flow, which is extremely crucial for diabetes patients and those suffering from diabetic neuropathy.

Offline segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Majority of consumers prefer selecting footwear through the process of physical inspection and touch-and-feel owing to the varying needs of each buyer. Availability and visibility of products across various offline stores such as retail outlets is a key factor driving revenue growth of the offline segment. Ability to verify comfort, durability, as well as check materials used for footwear before making a purchase is a key factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Retail outlets assist to provide consumers with the luxury of choice by allowing them to select from a variety of brands. Customers may also enquire about the various items with retail shop owners and employees.

𝑨𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑭𝒖𝒍𝒍 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑻𝑶𝑪, 𝑻𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑭𝒊𝒈𝒖𝒓𝒆, 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒕, 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒉, 𝒆𝒕𝒄. @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-footwear-market

The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Medical Footwear industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Emergen Research has segmented global medical footwear market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sandals

Shoes

Diabetic shoes

Flat feet shoes

Arthritis shoes

Other

Insoles

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

To evaluate Medical Footwear status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Medical Footwear development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 Medical Footwear 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Medical Footwear market

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Medical Footwear Market.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Medical Footwear Market

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝟰: Medical Footwear Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2021-2022

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖊𝖗 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖊𝖗 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝘽𝙪𝙮- Medical Footwear 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1216

𝑫𝒂𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒆𝒔 & 𝑴𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒅𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Medical Footwear Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝐀𝐭:

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market https://medium.com/@shabazsayyed777/market-trends-and-demands-for-non-fungible-tokens-nft-that-will-rock-the-world-in-2022-and-beyond-35cf863ddadb

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲. 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮, 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲, 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮.

𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑼𝒔:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.