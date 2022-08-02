Gas Separation Membrane Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 1.33 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for biogas in the developing countries and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 1.33 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for biogas and cost-efficiency of membrane separation in the emerging countries are factors contributing to market growth. The growth of this market is a result of growing demand in emerging markets for carbon dioxide removal. The regulation concerning multifunctional membrane plasticization, however, restricts the growth of the market for gas separation membranes.

The end-users prefer durable membranes, which, because of their economic competitiveness and the severe conditions under which gas separating membranes operate in the end, have a greater range and permeability at a lower cost. In recent years, R&D activities have been trending in inorganic membranes (ceramic, silica, and zeolite). However, there are three times more costs for the processing of these membranes than polymer membranes. To provide an alternative, economic membrane that combines homogeneously interpenetrating polymer matrices for easy processing, mixed matrix membranes are developed to facilitate processability and high permeability inorganic particles. These membranes are formed by blending the polymer with zeolites or other media for molecular sieving. When contrast with conventional inorganic membranes, hybrid materials often provide the advantage of low costs and improved mechanical properties. These membranes are still in progress and must be marketed. Once reviewed, there should be high demand for the mixed matrix membranes.

Due to the flux and selectivity of membranes, gas separation membranes are only used for moderate volume gas streams. Membrane gas separation technology cannot compete with amine absorption technology for large-volume gas streams that is mainly used to extract carbon dioxide from natural gas, biogas, and other fuels. For the application of nitrogen production and oxygen enrichment over membrane separation technology, Pressure Swing Adsorption technology is preferred due to higher efficiency. The pressurized swing adsorption system, more effective in hard conditions, is less sensitive than the latter.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to interfere somewhat with the growth of the industry. The leading actors in the industry are skeptical of the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a significant effect on the food and drink industry, and all restaurants and other operations were forced to stop production. There is a shortage of resources in different parts of the world as a result of frequent lockdowns. COVID-19 has affected international trade, exports, and imports, which has also led to a significant decline in demand in the industry. The big companies operating on the market try to clear their stock and concentrate on keeping their cash balances. In a way, this pandemic amid these grim pictures also provides an opportunity for the development of the industry as consumers are more aware of health and safety and are thus motivated to adopt environmentally friendly goods. This is possible that people's real disposable income is reduced, and manufacturers are seeking to create new products, which can satisfy consumer requirements at a much lower cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Polyimide & polyaramide, due to its highly selective and permeable properties, high chemical & thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good filming characteristics, is the largest and most rapidly growing membrane gas separation material.

• The carbon dioxide extraction section is the largest gas separation membrane method.

• The market is also increasingly facing challenges, as strict regulations on polymer membrane plasticization promise barriers to future development.

• During the forecast era, the demand for Asia-Pacific gas separation membranes will report the highest CAGR. This rise is primarily driven by the increasing demand for carbon dioxide extraction from reservoirs, increased demand for sanitation and fresh water, increased urbanization, and a better living standard.

• The technology for gas-separated membranes also promises growth in beverages and food processing, pharmaceutical and chemical applications. The energy-efficient nature is still an important attraction for end-players.

• In April 2017, Honeywell UOP received a Dangote Oil Refinery contract for the delivery of petrochemicals and refining technology licensing, design services and critical equipment

• Key players in the market include Honeywell UOP, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., DIC Corporation, Generon Igs Inc., and Membrane Technology and Research Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Gas Separation Membrane Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Polysulfone

• Polyimide & Polyaramide

• Cellulose Acetate

• Others

Module Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Spiral Wound

• Hollow fiber

• Plate & Frame

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Carbon Dioxide Removal

• Nitrogen Generation

• Oxygen Enrichment

• Hydrogen Recovery

• Air Dehydration

• Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Food & Beverage

• Waste & Wastewater Treatment

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

