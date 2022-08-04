Beloved Spirit Brand Moutai Bulao Takes Center Stage with Innovative Tasting Experiences for Consumers
MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerful, distinctive, and clear as water, baijiu is often cited as the most consumed liquor in the world. While much of this consumption has been driven domestically, baijiu has been gaining massive popularity all across the world, and the best drinking cities in the world - from London and New York to Singapore - are quickly embracing the potential in baijiu’s fragrant aroma and complex flavour.
Among the finest baijiu brands is Moutai (茅台), which continues to stand at the top of global consumer popularity, according to a 2021 report from valuation consultancy Brand Finance. As Moutai continues to gain momentum, the liquor brand Moutai Bulao is making its mark abroad by introducing its new concept, the “Tasting Era”, which refers to innovative tasting experiences for consumers.
Similar to how sake is synonymous with Japanese cuisine, the “Tasting Era” aims to shape accessible and delightful baijiu experiences for new consumers by introducing Moutai Bulao with Chinese food pairings. The grand launch of the “Tasting Era” was held in Singapore on 20 July, where around 350 guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner.
Chinese Baijiu starts from Tasting Era
Tasting Era starts with Moutai Bulao
Moutai Bulao starts with Chang Chang (尝尝)
Moutai Bulao is exclusively distributed worldwide (excluding Mainland China) by MTBL Global Pte Ltd (MTBL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Ascent Bridge Limited (礼仕时集团) (formally known as AEI Corporation Limited), and has been its key strategic brand and product since 2018. Specially designed for overseas markets, Moutai Bulao 125ml (茅台不老礼系列) comes in a smaller volume meant to encourage trial among people who are new to the liquor. The fully-owned Australian subsidiary of MTBL, MTBL Australia Pty Ltd will enter the local market by the end of 2022.
Supporting the “Tasting Era” is MTBL’s newly-launched 4th generation of smart liquor experience machines (see Appendix B), which retails Moutai Bulao in a new volume - 5 ml shots. Unlike traditional beverage supply and distribution channels, MTBL has leveraged technology to better manage supply to meet customers’ needs by relying on digital network infrastructure, large-scale data collection and analysis, and a network of smart liquor experience machines.
With its precision marketing technology and mobile app, consumers are able to sample Moutai Bulao at participating restaurants. Besides the 125 ml bottle, Moutai Bulao also comes in a 4-bottle bundle which makes a great present for family, friends and business partners. The full baijiu experience comes to life when consumers combine their liquor shots with curated Chinese cuisine pairings - a culture that dates more than a thousand years back.
“Baijiu is experiencing rapidly rising demand overseas and there is tremendous potential for growth. But beyond its novelty, baijiu is also rooted in centuries of culture and tradition - it is the spirit that binds and encourages social interconnectivity, perfect for large gatherings at banquet tables over a multi-course meal. By launching the latest generation of our smart machines at restaurants worldwide, our impetus is for consumers to be acquainted and immersed into the world of baijiu as authentically as possible - through a shared celebration of food and drinks,” said Mr. Joe Sun, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Bridge, the Group that owns MTBL.
Moutai Bulao is distilled from fermented sorghum and rice, and is the first product in its category to include longan, wolfberry, hawthorn, and Angelica dahurica - giving it a much smoother taste instead of a fiery mouthfeel.
It is also one of the most valuable spirits worldwide as the alcohol is derived from a thousand-year-old traditional brewing technique which is one of the most complicated brewing processes in the liquor industry.
With its strong alcohol content and long-lasting, prominent flavour, Moutai has often been a source of inspiration in the ever-evolving culinary art scene. Moutai Bulao goes well with strong flavours such as smoked, pickled or fatty meats including Buffalo wings and pork. Seafood and Moutai Bulao also go well together as the liquor brings out the natural sweetness of fresh seafood. Other natural pairings with Moutai Bulao include grilled Korean foods, caviar and Japanese sashimi.
Baijiu also possesses great potential in cocktails, and mixologists across the world are increasingly putting their own creative spin on the drink, such as by infusing Moutai with herbs and botanicals to unlock fresh and delicate flavours. This presents a great opportunity for Moutai Bulao to appeal to and introduce the brand to younger audiences who are adventurous and want to seek bold flavours.
To further raise awareness and appreciation for baijiu, MTBL plans to set up 16 Cultural Centres around the world. Visitors can expect interactive cultural exhibitions and liquor tasting spaces where they can learn more about the unique distillation and fermentation processes involved in making baijiu and Moutai Bulao through an immersive VR experience.
MTBL also has an exclusive global membership programme where members get to enjoy fine dining experiences, a trip to Moutai town, MTBL global membership business networks and various other benefits at any of its cultural centres worldwide. In 2019, the first overseas MTBL Cultural Centre opened in Singapore.
For the first phase of the “Tasting Era”, MTBL is targeting to deploy a total of 1,500 units of its 4th generation of smart liquor machines. There will be 800 units in Singapore, 200 units in Hong Kong, 300 units in the USA and 200 units in Australia respectively. The brand will also be offering a special, limited-time treat for Australian consumers by giving away 8,000 Moutai Bulao shots when the product launches in Australia together with its smart liquor machines and mobile app. More details will be announced at a later date.
For more information about MTBL, please visit www.mtblglobal.com.
