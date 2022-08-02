Nickel Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2022-2027

Nickel Market

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nickel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Nickel (Ni) refers to a durable, lustrous, and silvery-white metal extracted from nickel sulfide and garnierite mines. It exhibits optimal electro-magnetic and malleable properties that assist in casting iron products and producing stainless steel and non-ferrous alloys. Nickel and its derivatives are mainly utilized in water purification and disposal applications as they require low maintenance and provide water resistance to products. When mixed with copper, nickel is also used in desalination plants to convert seawater into freshwater. As a result, nickel finds extensive utilization across various sectors, such as transportation, chemical, defense, electronics, construction, industrial machinery, petrochemical, etc.

The escalating demand for corrosion-resistant alloys in the oil and gas industry is among the primary factors driving the nickel market. Besides this, the development of high-density batteries to meet the power necessities of the growing population across countries is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating need for several stainless-steel products, including spoons, forks, saucepans, kitchen sinks, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of nickel in various sectors, such as marine, construction, architecture, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the expanding product requirement in wind turbines and solar panels for generating electricity is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating technological advancements, including the integration of green mining procedures and the incorporation of hydrometallurgy, are expected to propel the nickel market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the nickel market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Anglo American plc

BHP

Cunico Corporation

Eramet

Glencore

Independence Group

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd

Nornickel

Pacific Metal Company

Queensland Nickel

Sherritt International

Sumitomo Corporation

Terrafame Ltd.

Vale

Votorantim Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Class I Products

Class II Products

Breakup by Application:

Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel

Non-ferrous Alloys and Superalloys

Electroplating

Casting

Batteries

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Transportation & Defense

Fabricated Metal Products

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Petrochemical

Construction

Consumer Durables

Industrial Machinery

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

