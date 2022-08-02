Nickel Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the nickel market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nickel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Nickel (Ni) refers to a durable, lustrous, and silvery-white metal extracted from nickel sulfide and garnierite mines. It exhibits optimal electro-magnetic and malleable properties that assist in casting iron products and producing stainless steel and non-ferrous alloys. Nickel and its derivatives are mainly utilized in water purification and disposal applications as they require low maintenance and provide water resistance to products. When mixed with copper, nickel is also used in desalination plants to convert seawater into freshwater. As a result, nickel finds extensive utilization across various sectors, such as transportation, chemical, defense, electronics, construction, industrial machinery, petrochemical, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nickel-market/requestsample
The escalating demand for corrosion-resistant alloys in the oil and gas industry is among the primary factors driving the nickel market. Besides this, the development of high-density batteries to meet the power necessities of the growing population across countries is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating need for several stainless-steel products, including spoons, forks, saucepans, kitchen sinks, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of nickel in various sectors, such as marine, construction, architecture, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the expanding product requirement in wind turbines and solar panels for generating electricity is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating technological advancements, including the integration of green mining procedures and the incorporation of hydrometallurgy, are expected to propel the nickel market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the nickel market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% during 2022-2027.
Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1843&method=1
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Anglo American plc
BHP
Cunico Corporation
Eramet
Glencore
Independence Group
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd
Nornickel
Pacific Metal Company
Queensland Nickel
Sherritt International
Sumitomo Corporation
Terrafame Ltd.
Vale
Votorantim Group
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Class I Products
Class II Products
Breakup by Application:
Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel
Non-ferrous Alloys and Superalloys
Electroplating
Casting
Batteries
Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Transportation & Defense
Fabricated Metal Products
Electrical & Electronics
Chemical
Petrochemical
Construction
Consumer Durables
Industrial Machinery
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Others
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nickel-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Air Electrode Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-electrode-battery-market
Plastic Pallets Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-pallets-market
Specialty Pigments Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-pigments-market
Europe I-joist Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-i-joist-market
United States I-joist Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-i-joist-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here