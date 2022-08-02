Attapulgite Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2022-2027

Attapulgite Market

Attapulgite, also known as playworker, is a clay mineral composed of magnesium-aluminum silicate.

Attapulgite, also known as playworker, is a clay mineral composed of magnesium-aluminum silicate. It is a type of fuller's earth and has a high-water absorption capacity. As a result, it is used for manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs and anti-diarrhea medicines to reduce toxic substances and acids in the stomach and digestive tract. It is also utilized as a carrier for agricultural chemicals and to refine vegetable, mineral and animal oils.

Attapulgite Market Trends:

The global attapulgite market is primarily driven by the widespread product adoption as a drilling fluid and additive in the expanding oil and gas industry. Additionally, its increasing application as a gelling agent, thickener, and adhesive viscosity controller to formulate paints, coatings and adhesives has accelerated the product demand. Furthermore, the introduction of attapulgite-based pet waste absorbents, the growing pharmaceutical sector, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors anticipated to positively influence the market growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Active Minerals International LLC

Anhui Boshuo Technology Co. Ltd.

Ashapura Group

BASF SE

G&W Mineral Resources (Zimco Group (PTY) Ltd)

Geohellas S.A.

Hudson Resources Limited

Jaxon Filtration

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Sepiolsa and Tolsa.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Colloidal Grade

Sorptive Grade

Breakup by End Use:

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Chemicals

Pet Waste Absorbents

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

