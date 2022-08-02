Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana
Press Release - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location near Indianapolis, IN
Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location near Indianapolis, Indiana. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality ABA therapy services to communities that need them.
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment that encourages children to explore their natural interests. At the newest center in Castleton, Indiana, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Developed by a team of dually-certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children will participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate together with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
When asked about the newest center in Castleton, Indiana, co-founder and CEO, Gregg Maggioli said, “the Indianapolis area is special to me. This is where my son, Victor, first had the opportunity to receive ABA therapy, and it changed our lives. It is our hope that this newest center in Castleton will help other families along their autism journey in the same way ABA therapy was so impactful to ours.”
The Castleton center will open in the fall of 2022. To learn more or inquire about enrollment visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
