Textile Recycling Market Top Companies Share, Size, Business Strategy, Sales, Revenue and Forecast, 2022-2027

Textile recycling is the process of recovering old garments and other textiles for reuse and material recovery. It includes donating, collecting, sorting, processing, and transportation of used garments, rags, and other recovered materials to end users. It assists in avoiding the use of virgin fibers, reducing consumption of energy and water, generating less pollution, and minimizing the need for dyes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for textile recycling on account of the growing environmental concerns and increasing awareness about the detrimental impact of waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, and depletion of silk and wool. This, along with the burgeoning textile industry across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in public awareness about the benefits of recycling old clothes. This, coupled with the increasing number of collection bins for cloth sorting at parking spaces, parks, shopping malls, and walkways, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, several recycling companies are launching awareness campaigns about textile recycling and introducing door-to-door pickup programs for old garments.

Textile Recycling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global textile recycling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anandi Enterprises

American Textile Recycling

Boer Group Recycling Solutions

I: Collect

Infinited Fiber Company

Patagonia

Prokotex

Pure Waste Textiles

Retex Textiles Inc.

Unifi Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global textile recycling market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

