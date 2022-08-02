Submit Release
How to Measure the Value that a Business Gets from Cybersecurity? Get Next-Level Tips on The Virtual CISO Podcast

A robust cybersecurity program can set your org apart from others and increase the value delivered to customers—more and more of which want proof that you can keep their data secure.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
HAMILTON, NJ, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber attacks and cyber risk are increasing across the board for organizations. But when it comes to justifying security spend to a CFO, a business needs more than gloomy generalities. How can a business calculate Return on Security Investment (ROSI)? What numbers, trends or statistics can be drawn from to demonstrate the true value of cybersecurity to a business—not just as protection but as a potential competitive differentiator?

Most people view cybersecurity as a necessary evil, somewhat like an auto insurance policy. It costs money and you hope you never need it. But if something bad happens, hey, at least you’re covered.

A robust cybersecurity program can do so much more than fend off hackers and regulators. It can set your org apart from others and increase the value you deliver to customers—more and more of which want proof that you can keep their data secure.

To discuss all sides of the cybersecurity value equation, James Fair, SVP at leading MSP/MSSP Executech, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. As always, the show is hosted by John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.

Topics discussed include:
• The value preservation and value creation aspects of cybersecurity
• Tips and techniques for estimating Return on Security Investment (ROSI)
• What most companies spend on security today
• The critical importance of using risk-based analysis to evaluate a security program or expense
• Communicating security value to business leaders, clients and other stakeholders

If you have anything to do with justifying a security budget or advocating for stronger security, this podcast will directly support your efforts.

To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 (732) 456-5618
