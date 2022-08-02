Paraffin Wax Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in demand from the beauty industry is a significant factor driving the global paraffin wax market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paraffin wax market size is expected to reach USD 8.58 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A steady revenue growth of the paraffin wax market can be attributed to increase in demand from the beauty industry.

Mineral oils such as paraffin, which come in a variety of forms, are frequently used in face creams and body lotions. Paraffin is utilized in beauty products as it is a less expensive technique to make skin feel hydrated. When heated and applied to the skin or joint area, paraffin wax has a long history of treating a wide range of physical ailments, including enhancing blood flow, lowering pain, and treating arthritis. Additionally, an emollient, paraffin aids in softening the skin. By opening pores, the heated wax also aids in retaining moisture, leaving hands feeling softer, smoother, and better than before. Paraffin wax also becomes hard when it cools. Dead skin and grime are removed from the skin along with the wax, making the hands smoother.

A recent trend in the market is the use of paraffin wax coated sand to replace plastic mulch in farmers’ fields. To help keep moisture in the soil, farmers frequently spread sheets of plastic along the rows of their crops. However, a recent study suggests that using paraffin wax-coated sand would be a more affordable and environmentally friendly option. As a result, a group at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia is looking into silica sand that has been covered in refined paraffin wax. Paraffin wax is not especially eco-friendly in its natural state, however, the "food-grade" wax the team uses has been refined and is biodegradable as well as non-toxic, so it should not affect the environment or build up there.

PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Group, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Sasol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The International Group, Inc., Petrobras, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., and Repsol S.A.

On 28 July 2021, Max&Bien, which is a Netherlands-based cheesemaker, debuted the world’s first vegan cheese wheel coated in paraffin wax to emulate traditional-style Dutch cheeses. This vegan cheese comes in 1.2 kilograms wheels for cheese and delicatessen stores as well as 150 grams mini-wheels. The cheese itself is made from fermented wheat and comes in three flavors: cumin, truffle, and mustard.

The semi-refined wax segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing use in various applications owing to its benefits. Oil is present in semi-refined paraffin between 0.5% to 1.5%. Semi-refined paraffin wax is used in the production of PVC, laminate, candles, paint, pyrotechnics, and matches. Additionally, it is utilized in pencils, crayons, carbon paper, floor polishes, automobiles, cable filling chemicals, electrical industries, tires, torches, and other rubber products.

The candles segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of aromatherapy in spas, hotels, and other commercial buildings. Paraffin wax is commonly used in skin-softening salon and spa treatments on the hands, cuticles, and feet due to its absence of color, odor, and taste. Additionally, it can be used to ease sore muscles and joints.

For cosmetic purposes, paraffin wax is routinely used on the hands and feet. The wax is a natural emollient that helps the skin be supple and velvety. It boosts moisture levels when applied to the skin and continues to do so long after the treatment is over. Its benefits are comparable to those of heat therapy and can help increase blood flow, relieve muscular tension, and lessen joint stiffness. Paraffin wax can assist lessen swelling and muscle spasms in addition to treating sprains.

Emergen Research has segmented the global paraffin wax market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fully Refined Wax

Semi-refined Wax

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Candles

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rubber

Hot Melts

Cosmetics

Others

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Paraffin Wax Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

