Matcha Market 2022, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2030

Increasing awareness about health benefits of matcha tea combined with unique flavor is a significant factor driving global matcha market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮.𝟳𝟱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟬.𝟵% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱, 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵.

This study on the global Matcha market provides detailed information on industry trends, market dynamics, market size, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global Matcha market by component, platform, technology, application, end-user, and region/country. The regions included in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the Matcha market during the study period

Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health and wellness awareness among people. The market for superfoods is mostly driven by health and wellbeing, but emphasis is now more on advantages of mental health compared to physical health. For instance, matcha is becoming more and more popular as it is a superfood known to have a calming impact superior to that of coffee without jitteriness, spikes, and crashes typically associated with caffeine. Moreover, demand for matcha among health-conscious consumers and tea aficionados is expected to increase at a rapid rate, driving market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research released the research report of Matcha Market, a study that offers a meticulously studied overview of the factors and drivers of the global market. Matcha Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Matcha. This study covers the upcoming participant’s strategies, inclusive of the competitive situation, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers are:

The AOI Tea Company, aiya-THE TEA, Nestlé, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Unilever, ITO EN, LTD., Marukyu-Koyamaen, Encha, Tenzo Tea Inc., Green Foods Corporation, and Hain Celestial.

The report offers a detailed research study of the Matcha market. It also takes into account the competitive landscape, market competition, segmentation, leading regions, regional growth, market size, and other factors crucial for the market in the forecast period. The study gives data pertaining to manufacturing processes, cost analysis, pricing structure, and other studies imperative for understanding the Matcha market.

Key Highlights in the Report

On 02 August 2021, Ito En and Taiyo International partnered to supply matcha for food, beverage, and supplement industries in North America. As a part of this partnership, Taiyo is introducing Ito En’s ceremonial matcha to its existing portfolio of culinary organic matcha powder and ceremonial matcha powder.

The natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Main factor driving demand for matcha tea from organic sources is growing interest in natural and organic products. When compared to non-organic, conventional matcha, organic matcha is also said to contain more nutrients and flavors. Since they don't include pesticides or preservatives, organic components preserve authenticity of food items. Sales of organic matcha will keep accelerating during the forecast period as demand for natural goods grows.

The culinary segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of culinary-grade matcha are being driven by rising demand for plant-based components in packaged food items. In addition, demand for matcha will continue to be driven by sales of packaged food items such as savory snacks, ready-to-drink drinks, and baked goods in the coming years. Furthermore, matcha's distinct flavor and anti-inflammatory qualities are promoting its use in various culinary preparations owing to these elements, hence culinary grade matcha is expected to become the most popular grade.

The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Matcha industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Emergen Research has segmented the global matcha market based on application, thickness, application, end-use, and region:

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 (𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻; 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬)

Natural

Conventional

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Ceremonial

Classic

Café

Culinary

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 (𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻; 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬)

Regular Tea

Matcha Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Others

𝙀𝙣𝙙-𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 (𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙪𝙚, 𝙐𝙎𝘿 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣; 2019-2030)

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

To evaluate Matcha status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Matcha development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Matcha Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Matcha market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Matcha Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Matcha Market

Chapter 4: Matcha Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2021-2022

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

𝑫𝒂𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒆𝒔 & 𝑴𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒅𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Matcha Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

