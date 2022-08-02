Việt Nam treasures traditional friendship with Greece: PM

VIETNAM, August 2 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Greece while receiving Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hà Nội on Monday.

He thanked the Greek Government for its gift worth EUR 50,000 to the Vietnam Olympics Committee and its donation of hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Southeast Asian nation in November 2021.

Việt Nam and Greece should step up meetings and delegation exchanges at all levels, especially the high-level ones, and continue their mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, the PM said.

He also suggested the two countries play a more active role in handling regional and global issues, and effectively cooperate in such fields as trade, agriculture, labour, culture, sports and tourism.

Expressing his delight at the bilateral trade, the PM called on Greece to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese agricultural products to penetrate the Greek market and the EU.

Businesses of the two countries should optimise the great opportunities generated by the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in order to raise the bilateral trade revenue to US$5 billion as agreed by Vietnamese and Greek senior leaders, Chính said.

He also asked ministries and agencies of the two sides to remove obstacles, towards the signing of a maritime transport agreement and another on double taxation avoidance.

The PM lauded Greece as one of the first European countries to ratify the EVIPA, and called on the country to urge the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.

He also suggested the two countries accelerate the implementation of a cultural cooperation agreement signed in 2008, especially the sharing of experience in archeology, the conservation and restoration of relics, making dossiers to seek UNESCO recognition.

Dendias congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, controlling inflation, stabilising the macro-economy, ensuring major balances, and boosting economic recovery and development.

He affirmed that Greece always considered Việt Nam a priority and important partner in the region and wished to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.

The Greek FM spoke highly of Việt Nam's increasing role, position and contributions to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and in the world.

He asserted his country’s strong support for Việt Nam's stance as well as agreed on the importance of ensuring security and safety of aviation and navigation, and settling disputes in the South China Sea by peaceful measures on the basis of respect for international law, and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

PM Chính welcomed the proposal of the Greek side to build a monument and memorial space for President Hồ Chí Minh in Greece.

He suggested agencies of the two sides work specifically to implement the proposal.

PM Chính took the occasion to convey an invitation to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit Việt Nam in the coming time. — VNA/VNS