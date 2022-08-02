Submit Release
Việt Nam calls for dialogue to end nuclear threat

VIETNAM, August 2 -  

NEW YORK — Countries must step up cooperation and dialogue, and strengthen mutual understanding for a common cause of eliminating nuclear threats, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc told a New York conference.

The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was opened at the United Nations headquarters on August 1 (US time) after being postponed for more than two years because of COVID-19.

Việt Nam’s consistent policy is promoting the balance of all three elements of the treaty – non-proliferation, disarmament, and peaceful use of nuclear energy, Ngọc reiterated, adding nuclear-weapon states are obliged to make progress on disarmament.

He emphasised that Việt Nam has taken the treaty seriously and fulfilled its national obligations under the NPT and other international agreements in the field, including the Treaty of Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) and UN Security Council resolutions, contributing to maintaining global and regional peace.

Funds should be allocated for applying nuclear technology to such challenges as food and energy security, epidemics and climate change.

Launched in 1969, the NPT entered into force in 1970. It was extended indefinitely in 1995. A total of 191 states have joined the treaty, including five nuclear-weapon states.

The NPT review conference is held every five years to accelerate the enforcement of the treaty and increase its universality.

This year’s conference is taking place from August 1 – 26. — VNS

 

