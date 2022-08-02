Surge In Demand For Clean Fuels And Expansion Of Energy Distribution Across Globe Is Expected To Boost The Growth Of The Market By 7.2% During Forecast Period.

Rapid Usage Of Dielectric Fluids In High Voltage Applications Such As Insulators To Prevent Electrical Discharges Is Anticipated To Offer Dollar Opportunity Of 5.28 Million During The Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global dielectric fluids market is currently valued at US $ 5.2 Billion and is expected to reach US $ 10.48 Billion by the end of 2032.



Dielectric fluids have wide range of benefits such as low viscosity, excellent electrical insulation, high flash point and other features that make these fluids in demand in various industries and applications.

In addition to this, high focus on clean energy and demand for renewable energy is expected to drive the growth of energy companies and utilities, which ultimately drives the demand of dielectric fluids. Various formats such as dielectric oils, dielectric fluids, coolants and hydraulic fluids are expected to be high in demand during the forecast period.

Besides this, rising demand for electricity and increasing investments in the energy sector, expansion of the aviation industry, surge in uses of electric discharge machines are the factors boosting the growth of the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=721

Moreover, focus on sustainability and rise in launch of eco-friendly dielectric fluids is expected to boost the growth of the market. Also, demand for electric discharge machines in defense and aerospace manufacturing is expected to push the consumption of dielectric fluids during the forecast period.

Various start-ups are also focusing on development of new sustainable solutions . Biodegradable dielectric fluids are expected to be focus area for many new entrants in the market. Besides this, supportive government initiatives to drive sales of coolants, dielectric fluids etc. is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America accounts for a share of 26.5% and a total valuation of US$ 1.37 Billion.

Europe dielectric fluids accounts for the market share of 31.4% in 2022 and accounts for a revenue of US $ 163 Billion. Surge in demand of fluids in aerospace and defense manufacturing activities is expected to support the growth.

China currently holds a market share of 4.9% in the global dielectric fluids market. This share accounts for a revenue of US $ 255.1 Million. Surge in industrial activities and rise in government initiatives are expected to promote the growth of the market during forecast period.





Growth Drivers:

Increasing defense and aerospace manufacturing activities are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Government initiatives to promote industrial manufacturing activities and automotive activities are projected to drive sales of dielectric fluids including dielectric coolants, EDM oils, vehicle lubricants etc

Surge in use of dielectric fluids in various applications such as residential, commercial and industrial is expected to boost the growth of the market.

High demand for clean fuels and lack of availability of naturally occuring uranium are expected to propel the demand for dielectric fluid across the globe.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=721

Competitive Landscape: Dielectric fluid manufacturers are focusing on launch of new products to expand their product portfolio and expand their revenue generation potential.

In 2022, FUCHS, a lubricant manufacturer based in Germany, announced the launch of three compounds that are designed specifically for immersion cooling.





New entrants in the market are also focusing on sustainability and launch of ecofriendly dielectric fluids. These ecofriendly dielectric fluids are gaining traction due to stringent government mandates and consumer’s preference for eco-friendly fluids over other alternatives available in the market.

In 2022, Enel SpA, electricity manufacturer and distributor, introduced a new low-carbon transformer that is more sustainable. This new transformer has been introduced in partnership with Hitachi Energy.





Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Cargill Incorporated

3M Company

PROLEC GE

Shell

DuPont

Repsol S.A.

Shrieve Chemical Company

M&I Materials Ltd.

NYCO

Soltex Inc. D.

Segmentation of Dielectric Fluids Industry Research

By Type : Water-based Dielectric Fluids Hydrocarbon Oil-based Dielectric Fluids Gas-based Dielectric Fluids

By Application : Windmill Transformers Traction Transformers Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) Capacitors Off-shore Transformers Distribution Transformers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



To Gain In-Depth Insights on Dielectric Fluids Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=721

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Dielectric Fluids Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Type (Water-based, Hydrocarbon Oil-based, Gas-based), By Application (Windmill Transformers, Traction Transformers, Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), Capacitors, Distribution Transformers), By Region - Global Market Insights 2022-2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

High Heat Foam Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global high heat foam market stands at US$ 10.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 23.36 billion by the end of 2032. High heat foam sales across the world are predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Polymer Blends & Alloys Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global polymer blends & alloys market was valued at around US$ 4.15 billion at the end of 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 3.5%. Demand for polymer blends & alloys is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2032.

Metallized Films Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Global metallized film sales are currently valued at around US$ 2.44 billion. The metallized films market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.72 billion by the end of 2032.

Magnesium Chloride Market Outlook (2022-2032) -The global magnesium chloride market reached a market size of US$ 1.4 billion at the end of 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.74 billion by 2032.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Global consumption of polyethylene furanoate is predicted to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.3% through 2032. As such, the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 76.7 million by 2032, up from US$ 32.7 million at the end of 2021.

Hexane Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global hexane market is currently valued at US$ 2.21 billion and is slated to reach a revenue of US$ 3.05 billion by the end of 2032. Global demand for hexane is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Homosalate Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Expanding at a healthy 5.8% CAGR, the global homosalate market is expected to increase from a current market valuation of US$ 116.9 million to US$ 206 million by the end of 2032.

Melamine Formaldehyde Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global melamine formaldehyde market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 645.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1.21 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Worldwide consumption of sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. At the end of 2021, the global sludge treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 5.03 billion and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.02 billion by 2032-end.

Silicone Release Coatings Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The silicone release coatings market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 626.3 million at the end of 2021.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583