Ketogenic Diet Market To Reach USD 15.60 Billion with 5.8% CAGR By 2028

Growing prevalence of obesity and growing need for effective weight-management solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ketogenic Diet Market is expected to be valued at USD 15.60 billion in 2028 from USD 9.59 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.8% through the forecast period. The exponential progress of the market can be accredited to the increasing need for strategic weight-loss regimens, the increasing craze for low-carb and low-sugar diets, and the surging consciousness about the health benefits of ketogenic diets. The escalating incidences of obesity and diabetes across the globe coupled with the growing need to minimize the risks of comorbidities associated with these disorders are adding traction to the market growth.

The increasing use of the ketogenic diet to treat hard-to-control epileptic seizures in children and the benefits of ketogenic beverages in adults diagnosed with epilepsy are some of the features bolstering the market growth. The accelerated shift of consumers towards clean and natural products and the growing effectiveness of keto diets to treat obesity and diabetes are further projected to propel the industry growth in the forecast timeframe.

The ketogenic diets are highly beneficial in regulating blood sugar levels and insulin levels through a reduction in carbohydrate intake. They also confer metabolic advantages in chronic conditions such as cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and insulin resistance-linked conditions. This is projected to further fuel the market growth in the estimated timeframe. However, the increasing health complications linked with the long-term keto diets are projected to impede the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights from the Report:

• The ketogenic snacks segment is foreseen to account for a significant share of the market owing to their high-protein, low-sugar, and low-carb content. The availability of a broad spectrum of ketogenic snacks in the market and the introduction of low-calorie and nutrient-dense ketogenic snacks are further projected to add to the segment’s growth.

• In the projected timeframe, the supermarket & hypermarket segment is projected to dominate the market share accredited to the existence of numerous supermarkets across the world, escalating availability of a braod variety of products, and key steps taken by the manufacturers to cater to a wider consumer base.

• The Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the projected timeframe owing to the rising burden of diabetes and obesity, augmenting awareness about the health advantages of keto diets, and the introduction of novel products in the market. Moreover, the soaring promotion of keto diets by social media channels and celebrities in the region is further adding to the market growth.

• The surging trend of healthy diets, the high popularity of low-carb dietary regimens, and the growing burden of obesity in the region due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy habits are projected to bolster the expansion of the market in North America.

• The prominent players of the market include Perfect Keto, LLC, Nestlé, Know Brainer Foods, LLC, Zenwise Health, Pruvit Ventures, Inc., Bulletproof 360, Inc., Ample Foods, Keto and Company, Essentially Keto, Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Keto Supplements Ltd., Danone SA, and Dang Foods, Co., among others.

• In November 2020, Nestlé Health Science introduced the “BrainXpert Energy Complex”, a ketogenic drink, called that can help fight mild cognitive impairment affecting nearly 15-20% of adults 65 years and older.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Ketogenic Diet Market based on Product, Distribution Channel and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Beverages

• Supplements

• Snacks

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

