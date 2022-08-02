Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the business analytics & enterprise software market is expected to reach $694.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Mobility is an integrated component of digital solutions and is transforming businesses on a global scale driving the business analytics & enterprise software industry growth.

The business analytics & enterprise software market consists of sales of business analytics and enterprise software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce business analytics and enterprise software designed to analyze business data to better understand an organization's strengths and weaknesses. Enterprise software is a software used to satisfy the needs of an organization rather than individual users. Such organizations include businesses, schools, interest-based user groups, clubs, charities, and governments.

Global Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Market Trends

According to the business analytics & enterprise software market analysis, over the past five years there has been an increasing prevalence of low cost open source alternatives. Open source has become a preferred platform for developing new technology. In the past, software product companies would open source software that was not making money, but now companies are open sourcing software to increase its presence and share in the market. According to Allison Randal, President, Open Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications.

Global Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Market Segments

The global business analytics & enterprise software market is segmented:

By Type: ERP Software, BI Software, CRM Software, SCM Software, Other Software

By End-User Industry: IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Media, Others

By Deployment Model: On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premise

By Geography: The global business analytics & enterprise software market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Oracle Corp, salesforce.com, Microsoft, Fiserv, Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, NTT Data, International Business Machines Corporation, Workday, Inc., Leidos (US) and Atos SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

