Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-contact infrared thermometers market is expected to grow to $0.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The increasing COVID-19 cases is a key factor driving the non-contact infrared thermometers industry growth.

The non-contact infrared thermometers market consists of sales of non-contact infrared thermometers and related services. The non-contact infrared thermometer is a thermometer that can be used to quickly and non-invasively evaluate temperature, possibly causing less discomfort than traditional methods.

Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Trends

According to the non-contact infrared thermometers market analysis, the non-contact infrared thermometer based on Bluetooth is a key trend. The door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases and this is where the smart thermometer comes into the picture. When the thermometer is switched on, it connects to the phone through Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the app, just like other thermometers, you can evaluate yourself and the findings will appear on the mobile phone, and if there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server. For example, using the Digi-Sense D/S IR Therm app, the infrared thermometer connects to the Bluetooth technology and sends information to the smartphone or iOS device. The results are stored automatically with a date-and-time signature in the app and they can be stored in a CSV format and emailed for future reference.

Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Segments

The global non-contact infrared thermometers market is segmented:

By Product Type: Forehead, In-Ear, Multifunction

By Application: Veterinary, Medical

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales

By Geography: The global non-contact infrared thermometers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Braun, Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Paul Hartmann, American Diagnostic Corporation, Exergen Corporation, Beurer, Easywell Biomedical, and System.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

