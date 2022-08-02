Underfloor Heating Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2030

AMR Logo

Rise in urban migration, rapid expansion of multi-story buildings, and strict government regulations regarding ban of gas boilers have boosted the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global underfloor heating market size was valued at $4.30 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in urban migration, rapid expansion of multi-story buildings, and strict government regulations regarding ban of gas boilers have boosted the growth of the global underfloor heating market. However, high upfront cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rapid development of the construction sector in developed and developed countries would open new opportunities in the future.

Governments across the globe are promoting sustainable ways to meet zero carbon emission targets. This fuels the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization and development of the construction sector in developing countries such as China and India is a huge potential market for market expansion for the manufacturers. The presence of a huge landmass in the cold climatic region in highly populated countries such as China, and India has a huge demand for underfloor heating to improve the comfort of the individuals living in these zones. The increased investment of developing countries in regards to infrastructure has stimulated the demand for construction industries, hence driving the growth of the underfloor heating market.

Download Report Sample (270 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6853

The Canadian government policies for permanent residency for immigrants have led to the boom of residential construction which has been a significant factor in driving the growth of the underfloor heating market. The increase in awareness among the individuals in regards to the application of underfloor heating equipment to improve the standard of living has boosted the demand for this product. High upfront cost such as installation and improper awareness among the people regarding the underfloor heating equipment is major factor hampering the growth of the market.

The report segments the global underfloor heating market on the basis of product, system, installation, end use, and region.

Based on product, the hydronic segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the electric segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of installation type, it is divided into new installations, and retrofit installations. In terms of value, more than new installation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The applications of underfloor heating market include residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6853

On the basis of system, the heating system segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the control system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The global underfloor heating market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Underfloor Heating Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6853?reqfor=covid

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Underfloor Heating Market

• Emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global underfloor heating market during this period.

• This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in the raw material transportation, presence of low-labor, led to shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to decline of demand for underfloor heating during this period.

• The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shut down of construction and tourism related industries have created a negative impact on the development of global underfloor heating market.

• Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have negative impact the global underfloor heating market growth during the pandemic period.

