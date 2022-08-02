Carbon Footprint Management Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast Analysis

SAP Launched Product Footprint Management to Boost Sustainability, reports Fortune Business Insights. Carbon Footprint Management Market to Exhibit Exponential Demand for Cloud-based Solutions.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon footprint management market size will witness a notable rise on account of escalating concerns of global warming across industry verticals. Leading companies have exhibited a profound inclination for emission monitoring software. Bullish government policies will bode well for the business outlook. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in an upcoming research report, titled, “Carbon Footprint Management Market, 2022-2029.”

The upcoming research report has been prepared through secondary research, including Hoovers, carbon footprint management journals, UN and articles from renowned organizations. Moreover, the use of primary sources, such as manufacturing enterprises, vendors and technology consultants could bolster the credibility of the report. The report also delved into top-down and bottom-up approaches to estimate and validate the revenue, market size of prominent organizations.





Bullish Demand from Energy & Utilities to Underpin Growth Potentials

Rollouts of COVID-19 vaccinations and bullish responses to the economic crisis have fueled the demand for energy. According to the IEA, global carbon emissions from energy and industry have risen by 60% since 1992. Besides, the governing body projected global energy-induced carbon emissions to surge by 1.5 billion tons in 2021. The IEA further estimated global energy demand to witness a 4.6% rise in 2021. Soaring demand for solar, fossil fuels, wind energy and natural gas will expedite the trend for emission management software. However, high initial investments could dent the industry growth during the forecast period.

Salesforce (U.S.)

Carbon Footprint Ltd (U.K.)

SAP (Germany)

IsoMetrix Software (South Africa)

Intelex Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Envirosoft Corporation (Canada)

Trinity Consultants (U.S.)

Enablon (France)

Software Solutions Gain Traction from the Onset of Pandemic

Although carbon dioxide emissions have recovered after a blip owing to an economic slowdown, software solutions have become highly sought-after. According to the UN Environment Program, fossil CO2 emissions from oil, coal, cement and gas witnessed around 1.98 GtCO2 (5.6%) drop in 2020 compared to the preceding year. Meanwhile, greenhouse gases, including methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrous oxide (N2 O) continued to surge in 2020 and the first half of 2021. Prevailing trends are likely to influence carbon footprint management market growth during the forecast period.





Cloud-based Solutions to Remain Dominant with Rising Prominence of Safety

In terms of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on vertical, the industry is fragmented into energy and utilities, manufacturing, residential and commercial buildings, IT and telecom and transportation and logistics. With respect to geography, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Industry players expect the cloud-based segment to contribute notably towards the global market, partly due to the need for round-the-clock service with increased safety and security. Enterprises have exhibited an increased inclination for cloud-based solutions for improved scalability.

North America to Stay at Helm with Investments in Solutions and Services

North America carbon footprint management market share will witness a notable gain following the penetration of residential and commercial buildings. Governments and regulatory organizations have introduced legislative directives and mandated to curb carbon footprint. So much so that leading companies are slated to expand their product offerings to tap markets. For instance, in January 2021, Schneider Electric announced a micro grid solution for small and medium buildings in Canada. The U.S. and Canada are likely to provide promising growth opportunities over the next few years.

Stakeholders are likely to envisage Asia Pacific as a lucrative region on the back of burgeoning industrialization and urbanization. Emerging economies are likely to inject funds into air quality regulation frameworks. In July, China announced the rollout of the world’s largest emissions-trading program. It is worth mentioning that China is the largest carbon emitter globally.

September 2021: SAP announced the launch of Product Footprint Management to enable organizations to calculate carbon footprints for their products.

Leading Companies to Infuse funds into Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Boost Footprint

Industry participants are poised to inject funds into organic and inorganic strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, R&D activities and technological advancements. Leading companies are expected to invest in geographic expansion to bolster their presence.

The Carbon Footprint Management market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyses the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis is of the Carbon Footprint Management market during the forecast period (2022–2028).

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Carbon Footprint Management market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

