Period Panties Market is expected to grow from USD 110.50 million in 2021 to USD 276.55 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

period panties market are Anigan, Clovia, Dear Kate, Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, PantyProp, Fannypants, THINX Inc., and Period Panteez among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Period Panties market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Nestle S.A is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global period panties market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Period Panties market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Period Panties market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, style, size, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Period Panties are designed to feel and look like regular underwear; however, it has extra layers and highly absorbent fabrics. Typically, the fabric in such panties comprises of a moisture-wicking fabric which is made up of a number of small filaments. This moisture-wicking fabric traps liquid to keep it from leaking on the clothes. However, usually the nylon and Lycra materials are used for the outer layer while it is finished with a liquid-repellent film to ensure enhanced protection. The ease of usage and convenience is the primary factor boosting the growth of the period panties market. Further, the period underwear gives wider coverage and is suitable for heavy flow. Moreover, the introduction of sustainable period underwear made of organic cotton and recycled nylon propels the market growth.

Moreover, increased awareness campaigns & initiatives and need for hygiene and premium comfort has primarily driven growth of the market. Also, government initiatives are contributing to awareness about period care products. For instance, government of Australia has initiated several schemes to educate and aware indigenous Australian about periods and period care products. Due to this, the menstruators of the country are intensively adapting new period care products in the market which is expected to support overall growth of period panties market in the coming years.

Scope of Period Panties Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, style, size, distribution channel, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Anigan, Clovia, Dear Kate, Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, PantyProp, Fannypants, THINX Inc., and Period Panteez among others

Segmentation Analysis

Product segment includes reusable and disposable. Disposable segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Cost of disposable period panties is comparatively lower than reusable period panties. In addition, a number of women prefer disposable period panties due to its convenience and travel-friendliness. Also, it avoids requirement of cleaning and rinsing to change the period panties. Such factors have mainly contributed to the rising usage of disposable period panties.

Online retail segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Online retail segment witnessed highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online retail have witnessed significant increase in consumer preference during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, wide access to online services and increasing number of internet users has further created lucrative growth opportunities for this segment.

Moreover, online shopping has become a macro trend in past few years. Easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers, improvements in logistics services, easy product replacement and return policies, and ease in payment options further boost the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Period Panties include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to increased awareness regarding menstrual are products along with changing attitude of women toward menstrual hygiene. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing population, rising disposable income of the female population, and government initiatives about menstrual hygiene has driven growth of Asia-Pacific period panties market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Period Panties market size was valued at USD 11.05 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.26 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading nations in the Europe Period Panties market. This is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes of population, and rising trend of e-commerce across the country.

Moreover, in November 2019 the German Parliament announced to decrease the tax from 19% to 7% on sanitary products from January 2020. Such government initiatives are projected to boost usage of period panties in the country. On the other hand, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, female in Germany accounted for 47.13 % in 2021 of total labor force in the country. The huge working women in the country is creating demand for period panties.

China

China Period Panties market size was valued at USD 21.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 51.06 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the largest consuming as well as exporting country of menstrual products. Rise in demand for period panties from huge middle class population in the country has mainly driven growth of the period panties market.

In addition, there is a huge investment, innovation acceleration, and business expansion in this menstrual hygiene sector. For instance, according to the various studies, in 2020, life science funds in China estimated to raise about USD 42 billion, representing a fourfold increase in the past five years. Moreover, the factors such as rapid urbanization, menstrual hygiene awareness, and ongoing trend of e-commerce sales in menstrual products sector has further boosted growth of the market.

India

India Period Panties market size was valued at USD 5.53 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.33 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. Increasing awareness about female health and hygiene along with the demand for cost effective feminine hygiene products drives growth of the market in this country. In addition, government initiatives supporting the use of menstrual hygiene products and rising demand for period panties from increasing working women professional population in the country has further driven growth of the market.

Moreover, the country is seeing rapid growth in influence of social media and changing lifestyle. This has encouraged modern women to use period panties. On the other hand, rising demand for reusable eco-friendly menstrual hygiene products to reduce environmental impact of menstrual products has further created growth opportunities for the market.





Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in consumer goods and life sciences sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences. On the other hand, the pandemic has caused decreased purchases of period panties from offline stores due to social distancing norms and lockdowns. In addition, the pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, Australia, and Germany. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world.

On the other hand, the pandemic has caused upsurge in online sales of period panties. However, period panties market is expected to witness considerable growth in the post-pandemic.

