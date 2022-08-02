RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market size is expected to grow from $5.27 billion in 2021 to $5.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is expected to grow to $9.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market in the coming years.

The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market consists of sales of RNA analysis products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide RNA analysis. Transcriptomics/RNA analysis is a study of the transcriptome under specific circumstances, environment, or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods.

Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Trends

Technological advancements and innovations in RNA analysis are emerging trends in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market. Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) improved precision and accuracy, which help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity.

Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Segments

The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market is segmented:

By Product: Reagents/Consumables, Instruments, Software

By Technology: Microarrays, Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction RNA Interference

By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomic, Comparative Transcriptomics, RNA Interference

By Geography: The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides RNA analysis/ transcriptomics global market overview, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics global market share, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics global market segments and geographies, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics global market players, RNA analysis/ transcriptomics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Affymetrix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc, Qiagen N.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Fluidigm Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

