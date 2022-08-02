Cardiovascular Associates of America Accelerates Growth via New Alliance with Carolina Cardiology Associates
Strategic partnership extends Cardiovascular Associates of America Network into Key Geography, South Carolina
We are delighted to welcome the stellar providers and team of CCA to the growing CVAUSA network. They have been providing expert and compassionate care to the South Carolina geography for years.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive physician management services organization proudly announces that Carolina Cardiology Associates (“CCA”) is joining the physician-led, patient-focused alliance. This new partnership with CCA broadens CVAUSA’s reach and expertise in a key market by adding 12 providers who work across four locations.
“We are one of the leading cardiovascular practices in South Carolina, we strive to provide the very best care for our patients while creating an optimal work environment for our staff. Our relationship with CVAUSA provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with some of the best physicians in the field and give our patients access to leading therapies and treatments,” said Jay K. Shah, MD, FACC, FSCAI, CCA. “CVAUSA’s strong position in the marketplace, top-tier leadership and deep resources will accelerate our growth and investment, making it easier for more patients to access great care and high-quality service.”
Carolina Cardiology Associates offers a wide range of services to meet all cardiovascular health needs. From observing sleeping patterns to conducting diagnostic testing, CCA physicians ensure their patients receive the best possible treatment plan for their heart. They are headquartered in Rock Hill and have satellite facilities in Fort Mill and Lancaster.
“We are delighted to welcome the stellar providers and team of CCA to the growing CVAUSA network. They have been providing expert and compassionate care to the South Carolina geography for years,” said Tim Attebery, DSc, MBA, FACHE, CEO CVAUSA. “Like other CVAUSA practices, they have advanced knowledge through clinical research, helping to create new treatments to bring the highest quality of care to patients.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within the network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations and be highly involved in strategic operations.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
