Strategies For Global Printer Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Printer Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Printer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the printer market is expected to reach $11.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The rising demand for 3D printers is anticipated to propel the printer industry growth over the forecast period.

The printer market consists of sales of printers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide printers, which are output devices that can be connected to computers to print paper documents. This includes text documents, images, or a combination of both. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Printer Market Trends

Advancing technologies are gaining popularity shaping the printer market outlook. Major companies operating in the printing industry are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for printers. For instance, in July 2019 HP Inc, a USA-based hardware company launched HP Neverstop Laser printer that is designed for companies in India to recreate smart printing technology. The HP Neverstop Laser Printer is an all-new, fast-reload laser printer that allows small and medium enterprises to save critical business time and costs, thereby expanding their efficiency. The printers have a mobile scanner, Wi-Fi Direct and HP Smart App printing options and can substitute a toner in 15 seconds.

Global Printer Market Segments

By Type: Dot-Matrix Printers, Line Printers, Daisy-Wheel Printers, Laser and LED Printers, Mono Printers

By Technology: Inkjet, Thermal, Impact

By Printer Interface: Wired, Wireless

By Output Type: Color, Monochrome

By End-User Applications: Residential, Commercial, Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Government, Others

By Geography: The global printer market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Printer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides printer global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global printer market, printer global market share, printer global market segments and geographies, printer global market players, printer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The printer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Printer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Brother Industries Ltd, Seiko Epson Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), Canon, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Konica Minolta Inc., Hitachi, Zebra Technologies, Lexmark International Inc., Printek LLC, Durst, Bixolon Co. Ltd, Fujitsu, Honeywell International Inc, Polaroid Corporation, Inca Digital Printers, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Kyocera Corp., Sharp Corp., Agfa and Gevaert and Eastman Kodak Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

