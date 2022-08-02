Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oxygen concentrators market size is expected to grow from $2.55 billion in 2021 to $2.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The global oxygen concentrator market is expected to grow to $3.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders across the globe contributes to the oxygen concentrators market growth.

The oxygen concentrators global market consists of sales of oxygen concentrators’ devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to medical devices used for supplying oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The oxygen concentrator separates nitrogen and oxygen from the air in the environment and provides pure oxygen to the patient. There is no need for constant refilling for an oxygen concentrator as it draws oxygen from the surrounding air.

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends

Companies in the oxygen concentrators market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence and low-cost portable devices to improve the functionality of these oxygen concentrators. There has been a growing demand for portable, low-cost concentrators owing to the pandemic.

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Segments

The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented:

By Type: Portable, Stationary

By Technology: Pulse Dose, Continuous Flow, Others

By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer, Pneumonia, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Home Care, Others

By Geography: The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oxygen concentrators global market overviews, oxygen concentrators global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global oxygen concentrators market, oxygen concentrators industry share, oxygen concentrators global market segments and geographies, oxygen concentrators global market players, oxygen concentrators global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oxygen concentrators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V, Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medical, Inogen, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, and CAIRE Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

