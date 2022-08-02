Strategies For Global Interventional Radiology Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the interventional radiology market size is expected to grow from $19.07 billion in 2021 to $20.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The global interventional radiology market is expected to grow to $28.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the interventional radiology market growth in the coming years.

The interventional radiology market consists of sales of interventional radiology products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that deal with the diagnosis and treatment of patients using minimally invasive image-guided procedures. Interventional radiology is a medical specialty that entails a variety of imaging procedures to get images of the internal organs. These images are carefully interpreted by an interventional radiologist to identify injury and disease, as well as to execute a variety of interventional medical procedures. The market consists of revenue generated by the sales of the company’s manufacturing interventional radiology products and others.

Global Interventional Radiology Market Trends

The implementation of illumination rendering technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the interventional radiology market. Companies operating in the interventional radiology sector are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the interventional radiology market.

Global Interventional Radiology Market Segments

By Product: MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Others

By Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy and Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Others

By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology and Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Others

By Geography: The global interventional radiology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interventional radiology market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global interventional radiology market, interventional radiology global market share, interventional radiology global market segments and geographies, interventional radiology global market trends, interventional radiology global market players, interventional radiology market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The interventional radiology industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carestream Health, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corporation, and Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

