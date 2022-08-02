Global Laboratory Mixer Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laboratory mixer market size is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2021 to $1.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global laboratory mixer market is then expected to grow to $2.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The increasing prevalence of diseases is contributing to the laboratory mixer market growth.

The laboratory mixer market consists of sales of laboratory mixers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laboratory mixers. Laboratory mixers are instrumenting that aid in the formation of a homogeneous mixture from one or more ingredients. A blade in a laboratory mixer is immersed in the sample mixture to mix or mechanically stir it.

Global Laboratory Mixer Market Trends

The rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are shaping the laboratory mixer market. The increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies is boosting the research and development activities on various medicine and vaccines. The research and development activities carried out by pharmaceutical companies generate the need for lab equipment such as test tubes, laboratory mixers, stirrers, shakers, refrigerators, and others, thus driving the growth of the market.

Global Laboratory Mixer Market Segments

The global laboratory mixer market is segmented:

By Product: Shakers, Magnetic Stirrers, Vortex Mixers, Conical Mixers, Overhead Stirrers, Accessories

By Platform: Digital Devices, Analog Devices

By Operability: Gyratory Movement, Linear Movement, Rocking or Tilting Movement, Orbital Movement

By End-User: Research Laboratories and Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others

By Geography: The global laboratory mixer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laboratory mixer global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global laboratory mixer market, laboratory mixer global market share, laboratory mixer global market segments and geographies, laboratory mixer global market players, laboratory mixer global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Cole-Parmer, Silverson, Avantor, Corning, IKA Works, Remi Group, and Heidolph Instruments.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

