Global Laboratory Mixer Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laboratory mixer market size is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2021 to $1.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global laboratory mixer market is then expected to grow to $2.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The increasing prevalence of diseases is contributing to the laboratory mixer market growth.
The laboratory mixer market consists of sales of laboratory mixers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laboratory mixers. Laboratory mixers are instrumenting that aid in the formation of a homogeneous mixture from one or more ingredients. A blade in a laboratory mixer is immersed in the sample mixture to mix or mechanically stir it.
The rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are shaping the laboratory mixer market. The increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies is boosting the research and development activities on various medicine and vaccines. The research and development activities carried out by pharmaceutical companies generate the need for lab equipment such as test tubes, laboratory mixers, stirrers, shakers, refrigerators, and others, thus driving the growth of the market.
The global laboratory mixer market is segmented:
By Product: Shakers, Magnetic Stirrers, Vortex Mixers, Conical Mixers, Overhead Stirrers, Accessories
By Platform: Digital Devices, Analog Devices
By Operability: Gyratory Movement, Linear Movement, Rocking or Tilting Movement, Orbital Movement
By End-User: Research Laboratories and Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others
By Geography: The global laboratory mixer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Key Market Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Cole-Parmer, Silverson, Avantor, Corning, IKA Works, Remi Group, and Heidolph Instruments.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
