Digital Therapeutics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital therapeutics market size is expected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2021 to $5.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow to $13.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.6%. The increasing use of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps is expected to propel the digital therapeutics market growth in the forecast period.

The digital therapeutics market consists of sales of digital therapeutics devices and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the treatment of medical disorders or diseases. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are the products that give evidence-based treatments to patients through high-quality software applications to prevent, manage, or treat a medical ailment or disease. Various applications and tracking devices are integrated into digital therapies for the control and cure of medical disorders. Connected devices such as insulin pumps, blood glucose meters, and wearable gadgets communicate data to a centralized system in digital therapeutics.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Trends

Technological innovation is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the digital therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for digital therapeutics to strengthen their position.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Segments

The global digital therapeutics market is segmented:

By Product: Software, Devices

By Sales Channel: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumers (B2C)

By Application: Preventive Applications, Treatment or Care-Related Applications

By Geography: The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital therapeutics market overviews, digital therapeutics market analysis and digital therapeutics market forecast market size and growth, digital therapeutics market share, digital therapeutics market segments and geographies, digital therapeutics market players, digital therapeutics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital therapeutics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Omada Health Inc, WellDoc Inc, 2Morrow Inc, Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Canary Health Inc, Noom Health Inc, Mango Health Inc, and Akili Interactive Labs.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

