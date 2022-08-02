Constitutional Court Invalidates Election of 16 Lower House Members

MOROCCO, August 2 - The Constitutional Court announced the cancellation of the election of 16 members of the House of Representatives, after ruling within the constitutional deadline on all appeals relating to the September 8, 2021 poll.

This decision comes in accordance with Article 132 of the Constitution and the related provisions contained in the two organic laws relating to the Constitutional Court and the House of Representatives, said a statement of the Court received Monday by MAP.

The Court also declared 27 appeals inadmissible and rejected 28 requests for invalidation, the statement said, adding that it was also decided to reform the result of the election in one local electoral district.

MAP 01 August 2022