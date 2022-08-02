Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,585 in the last 365 days.

Constitutional Court Invalidates Election of 16 Lower House Members

Constitutional Court Invalidates Election of 16 Lower House Members

MOROCCO, August 2 - The Constitutional Court announced the cancellation of the election of 16 members of the House of Representatives, after ruling within the constitutional deadline on all appeals relating to the September 8, 2021 poll.

This decision comes in accordance with Article 132 of the Constitution and the related provisions contained in the two organic laws relating to the Constitutional Court and the House of Representatives, said a statement of the Court received Monday by MAP.

The Court also declared 27 appeals inadmissible and rejected 28 requests for invalidation, the statement said, adding that it was also decided to reform the result of the election in one local electoral district.

MAP 01 August 2022

You just read:

Constitutional Court Invalidates Election of 16 Lower House Members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.