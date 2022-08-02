Autoinjectors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Autoinjectors Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autoinjectors market size is expected to grow from $2.04 billion in 2021 to $2.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The global autoinjector market is then expected to grow to $5.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.5%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the autoinjectors industry growth in the coming years.

The autoinjectors market consists of sales of auto-injectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to help people overcome their fear of using a needle-based medication delivery system on their own. An autoinjector is a device for injecting a single, preset dose of medication into one's own body. It generally consists of a spring-loaded syringe that is activated when the device is pressed firmly against the body.

Global Autoinjectors Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the autoinjectors market. Major players operating in the autoinjectors sector are focused on developing technological solutions for autoinjectors to meet the demand for a viscous biologics delivery mechanism.

Global Autoinjectors Market Segments

The global autoinjectors market is segmented:

By Type: Disposable Autoinjectors, Reusable Autoinjectors

By Therapy: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Others

By Route of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

By Distribution Channel: Online Retailer, Pharmacy

By End-User: Home Care Settings, Hospitals And Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global autoinjectors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autoinjectors market overviews, analyzes and autoinjectors market forecast market size and growth, autoinjectors market share, autoinjectors market segments and geographies, autoinjectors market trends, autoinjectors market players, autoinjectors market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autoinjectors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AbbVie, Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Pfizer, and Bayer.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

