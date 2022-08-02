Submit Release
MarketResearchReports.com: Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market to reach USD 5.73 billion by 2028

The report covers the total addressable market, market penetration, opportunity, and demand for ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate is forecasted 2021-2028

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) substrate market size was USD 4444 million in 2021 and will reach USD 5734 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2028.

The global market ABF substrates are dominated by a few players from Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Key manufacturers include Unimicron, Ibiden, Nan Ya PCB, Shinko Electric Industries, Kinsus, AT&S, Semco, and Kyocera, global top eight players hold a share of over 87 percent.

Asia is the largest market, holding a share of about 75%. Key consumers in Asia are China, Chinese Taiwan, and South Korea.

In terms of products, 4-8 Layers ABF substrates are the most commonly used products due to the strong demand from PC. In the next few years, the segment over ten layers of ABF substrate will be widely used, driven by the demand for AI, HPC, and 5G.

China ABF Substrate market size was USD 676 million in 2021, while North America and Europe ABF Substrate were USD 680 million and USD 339 million. The proportion of North America was 15% in 2021, while China and Europe are 15% and 7.6%, respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 20% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.5 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 2.1%, 3.2%, and 2.9 %, respectively, for the next 6-year period.

