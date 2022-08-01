Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:05 am, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/s9BNO004p_M

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.