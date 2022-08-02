Submit Release
Members of Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor General’s Office Complete the Identifying and Developing Investigative Information Training

Vice-rector of the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies in Nur-Sultan Maralbek Eshimov and Assistant Regional Security Officer Ben Woods congratulated members of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor General’s Office on completing the Identifying and Developing Investigative Information (IDII) training.

The two-week course was held at the PGO’s Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies where 22 participants learned to use the investigative analysis techniques and dissemination of law enforcement intelligence. The course was sponsored by the U.S. State Department and delivered by instructors from the Antiterrorism Assistance Program.

 

By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 2 August, 2022 | Topics: News, U.S. & Kazakhstan

